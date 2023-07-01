Here at SportsLens we are taking a closer look at former triple world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko’s net worth in the aftermath of his fight with Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Net Worth

One of the most decorated boxers ever, Vasiliy Lomachenko’s career up to this point has been nothing short of belt-laden.

A former world champion in three different weight categories, the Ukrainian made his return to the ring last year following a short hiatus to join up with the Territorial Army in the fight against Russia.

This selfless act underlines everything the 35-year-old embodies, and his current net worth of $8 million is but a sidenote to his various charitable donations sent to him homeland, and the humbleness he exudes whenever he steps into the ring.

Given the pedigree ‘Loma’ had as an amateur, boasting a quite remarkable record of 396-1, it comes as no surprise to learn that he has earned highly lucrative purses for each of his 20 fights in the pro ranks.

Not only that, but Lomachenko fought for a world title in just his second fight as a pro. Despite losing the bout officially, many felt he won the fight. However, that didn’t matter. He won a world title in his third fight, defeating the then undefeated Gary Russell Jr for the WBO World Featherweight Title.

Typically, the veteran has managed to pocket anywhere between $1 and $5 million as a base pay across his career. More on Lomachenko’s career earnings and fight purses next.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Career Earnings

As previously alluded to, Vasiliy Lomachenko is one of the most decorated fighters the sport of boxing has ever seen. He has won everything there is to win as both an amateur and professional.

Given the fact he is a three-weight world champion, it comes as no surprise to learn that ‘Loma’ has earned millions upon millions in his career to date. In fact, his total career earnings equate to roughly $37.25 million (source: sportspayouts.com).

His most recent victory against Jamaine Ortiz last October saw him take home around $3 million ($1.4m in base salary and $1.6m in additions from the PPV, gate and sponsors). The fight before that against Richard Commey was a smaller purse, with ‘Loma’ taking home $750,000.

His biggest purse to date was of course last time out against Devin Haney, despite losing the fight. The Ukrainian superstar reportedly pocketed somewhere in the region of $3-5 million for the undisputed bout against ‘The Dream’ (source: essentiallysports.com).

His official pay-out was around $2.2 million for the undisputed clash with ‘The Dream’ earlier this year, but he is likely to have earned double that after his pay-per-view bonus and share of the gate revenue.

His biggest official fight purse, not including any add-ons, came against Luke Campbell back in August 2019. ‘Loma’ won the fight via unanimous decision, travelling to the UK to defeat ‘Coolhand’. He reportedly took home a base salary of $3.5 million for that fight (source: essentiallysports.com).

Lomachenko’s other big purses come against the likes of Anthony Crolla ($3m), Teofimo Lopez ($3.25m) and Jose Pedraza ($2m) (source: sportspayouts.com). All in all, Vasiliy Lomachenko has earned a fortune throughout his career and will never have to worry about where his next paycheque is coming from!

Vasiliy Lomachenko Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Devin Haney $2.2 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz $1.4 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey $750,000 Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani $2 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez $3.25 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell $3.5 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla $3 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jose Pedraza $2 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jorge Linares $1.2 million Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Guillermo Rigondeaux $1.2 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

‘Loma’ Endorsement Deals & Sponsorships

Another reason why Vasiliy Lomachenko is an extremely rich man and can enjoy the fruits of his labour is due to his various sponsors. The Ukrainian is endorsed by several global brands, which helps boost his net worth and earnings outside of the boxing ring.

Venum, the self-professed leading boxing apparel brand, is perhaps his most prominent endorsement deal, where Lomachenko serves as a brand ambassador.

This has seen him earn legendary status among the brand’s product line-up, with a dedicated release named after him called the ‘Loma’ line, which he can be seen donning during his pre-match rituals.

He also formerly has a ‘Loma’ line with boxing sportswear brand Boxraw. However, this deal looks to have finished, with Boxraw no longer selling any of the ‘Loma’ range on their website.

An exact figure is unknown as to how much he earns in sponsorship outside of the ring, but it’s sure to be a fortune! Ultimately, it’s punching people in the face for a living that pays Vasiliy Lomachenko the most money.

