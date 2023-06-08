Having already beaten some huge names in the world of boxing, we have decided to take an in depth look into the career of Teofimo Lopez. This includes Lopez’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his sponsorship deals. It’s safe to say that ‘The Takeover’ has earned a fortune so far, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Teofimo Lopez Net Worth

Teofimo Lopez has been a professional boxer since he turn over back in 2016. He has been boxing consistently for the best part of seven years now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

In his short career to date and being just 25-years-old, Teofimo Lopez has become one of the biggest stars in the sport in such a short period of time. ‘The Takeover’ has well and truly lived up to his nickname, becoming undisputed world champion at just 23-years-old.

Now, he has had a tough 18 months in his career, but has the opportunity to change that with a world title shot against Josh Taylor on Saturday, June 10. Should Lopez win the fight as the underdog with the best offshore betting sites, he will become a two-weight world champion and one of the biggest stars in the sport once again.

As of June 2023, it is reported that Teofimo Lopez’s net worth is $5 million (source: caknowledge.com).

More recently, Lopez’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting other great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world.

Not only does Lopez have a huge $5 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his home town of New York. He is without a doubt one of the most recognisable figures in American boxing terms, hence why he makes millions of dollars every time he fights. Everyone wants to be a part of ‘The Takeover’ show.

This figure of $5 million is likely to grow for the former unified lightweight champion as his career goes on too. $5m is possibly even an under estimation of Lopez’s net worth, given the fact he is a former world champion and beat someone of the elk of Vasyl Lomachenko.

Once again, the net worth of Teofimo Lopez is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. He is still a baby in boxing terms at just 25, so there are certainly some huge pay-days and massive nights ahead for ‘The Takeover’.

Teofimo Lopez Career Earnings

After 19 professional boxing fights, Lopez’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $3 million (source: sportspayouts.com). This was reportedly how much Lopez earned for his last outing against Sandor Martin in their super-lightweight bout in December 2022. The 25-year-old won the fight via split decision, not performing to his best but still getting the win.

Canelo has earned millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with regular fight purses of $1 million+. For his maiden world title challenge against the great Vasyl Lomachenko back in October 2020, ‘The Takeover’ reported earned an estimated purse of $1.5 million (source: sportspayouts.com).

After beating ‘Loma’, Lopez was now the world champion and earned an even bigger purse in his first defense of his world title belts. Despite ultimately losing the fight, Teofimo Lopez earned around $2.1 million for his fight against George Kambosos Jr (source: sportspayouts.com). This is said to be the second biggest purse of Lopez’s boxing career.

After stepping up to super-lightweight following the first defeat of his career, Teofimo Lopez earned another lucrative purse. He fought Pedro Campa in his 140-pound debut, earning around $1.7 million in the process (source: sportspayouts.com).

The vast majority of Lopez’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Takeover’ the most money. More on Lopez’s endorsement deals later on.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As the New York man is a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $1.75 million annually.

This means that all in all, Teofimo Lopez’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $11.25 million.

Lopez Boxing Fight Pay (Last 5) – Breakdown:

Lopez vs Martin – $3 million

Lopez vs Campa – $1.7 million

Lopez vs Kambosos Jr – $2.1 million

Lopez vs Lomachenko – $1.5 million

Lopez vs Commey – $1 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

Going forward, for his fight this weekend against Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez is set to earn yet another lucrative purse. Of course, should ‘The Takeover’ win the fight and become world champion once again, his earnings could catapult even higher. Teofimo Lopez is set to earn a minimum of $1.5 million for his fight this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York (source: insidesport.in).

Teofimo Lopez Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Lopez’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns lots of money outside of the ring too. These vast endorsement deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Lopez’s net worth and salary.

The 25-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with beer brand Bud Light. ‘The Takeover’ inked the deal with Bud Light back in 2021, who have sponsored Lopez since then up to now in his boxing career.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Bud Light a big earner for ‘Teo’, but he is also currently endorsed by the likes of Essentia Water, Reign Body Fuel and Manscaped.

On top of all of these sponsors, Teofimo Lopez is the CEO of Takeover Promotions Inc. This company was founded to help lead the new generation to financial literacy. Lopez isn’t too hands-on as he of course is more concerned with his boxing career, but it looks like the American has a business venture outside of the ring for his future.

Forbes reported that Teofimo Lopez makes $100,000 from his endorsements and sponsors per annum. Not bad for simply promoting a brand and doing the odd photoshoot!

All in all, Teofimo Lopez’s main sponsorship deals certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that earns ‘The Takeover’ his biggest purses.

