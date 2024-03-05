NFL

Tampa Bay is using the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr. after his All-Pro season in 2023

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Antoine Winfield Jr. Bucs pic
Antoine Winfield Jr. Bucs pic

At 4;00 p.m. EST today, teams must have already used the franchise tag if they chose to do so. Next Wednesday, the new league year begins. Franchise-tagging a player is only a one-year deal. However, it still allows the team to lock up that player for at least one more season. The chance to negotiate a long-term deal can always come into play. 

For the Buccaneers, they decided to use the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The former second-round pick just finished the final season of his four-year rookie deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tampa Bay is using the franchise tag as a placeholder for now. The two sides could come to a long-term extension if they’re able to get it done. For now, the team can ensure they’ll have Winfield Jr. for at least the 2024 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is being placed on the franchise tag by Tampa Bay


In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers used a 2nd-round pick to select safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of Minnesota. The 25-year-old has started all 59 games he’s played in for the Bucs. Winfield Jr. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games for Tampa Bay. He was their starting strong safety on their Super Bowl run in 2020 that ended with a championship. During his time with Tampa Bay, Winfield Jr. has continued to develop into an elite player.

Last season, Winfield Jr. was selected to his second Pro Bowl. His most impressive honor was being one of 22 players to be selected first-team All-Pro in 2023. The one-time Super Bowl champion was a tackling machine in 2023 for Tampa Bay. He had a career-high 122 combined tackles along with 76 solo. Additionally, Winfield Jr. had three interceptions, 12 pass deflections, and a league-leading six forced fumbles. It was truly an All-Pro season for the 25-year-old.


With the production they’ve gotten from Winfield Jr., it would be tough for the Bucs to not bring him back in 2024. Their secondary would have taken a huge blow if he left the team. Luckily, that’s not something Tampa Bay has to worry about. Chances are they get a long-term deal done with Winfield and he stays with the Bucs. For now, the franchise tag will keep him around for at least another year. We’ll have to wait and see what the Bucs plan on doing this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Antoine Winfield Jr. Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay is using the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr. after his All-Pro season in 2023

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
C.J. Uzomah Jets pic
NFL
Veteran TE C.J. Uzomah is being released by the New York Jets after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024

After a disastrous 2023 season, the New York Jets are ready to have a healthy Aaron Rodgers in 2024. The team never recovered after the veteran QB went down in…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NFL
Mike Evans Had “No Interest” In Playing For The New England Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024

Playing for the franchise that had arguably the most successful runs in NFL history would typically be attractive to players around the league. But the New England Patriots are a…

Brandon Graham Eagles pic
NFL
Brandon Graham and the Eagles have mutual interest about the veteran DE returning in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
USATSI 21444001 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Vikings Could Be Interested In Trey Lance If Kirk Cousins Leaves Town
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
USATSI 21558481 scaled e1709596303937 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Reports Say New York Giants Are “Absolutely Done” With Daniel Jones
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
rsz 14469725090
NFL
The 5 Biggest Dead Cap Hits In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top