At 4;00 p.m. EST today, teams must have already used the franchise tag if they chose to do so. Next Wednesday, the new league year begins. Franchise-tagging a player is only a one-year deal. However, it still allows the team to lock up that player for at least one more season. The chance to negotiate a long-term deal can always come into play.

For the Buccaneers, they decided to use the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The former second-round pick just finished the final season of his four-year rookie deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tampa Bay is using the franchise tag as a placeholder for now. The two sides could come to a long-term extension if they’re able to get it done. For now, the team can ensure they’ll have Winfield Jr. for at least the 2024 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is being placed on the franchise tag by Tampa Bay

Antoine Winfield Jr. was selected First-Team All-Pro this past season after he had six sacks and three interceptions while forcing a league-leading six fumbles. He was PFF’s highest-graded safety for the 2023 season. https://t.co/UXpohWUzcG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024



In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers used a 2nd-round pick to select safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of Minnesota. The 25-year-old has started all 59 games he’s played in for the Bucs. Winfield Jr. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games for Tampa Bay. He was their starting strong safety on their Super Bowl run in 2020 that ended with a championship. During his time with Tampa Bay, Winfield Jr. has continued to develop into an elite player.

Last season, Winfield Jr. was selected to his second Pro Bowl. His most impressive honor was being one of 22 players to be selected first-team All-Pro in 2023. The one-time Super Bowl champion was a tackling machine in 2023 for Tampa Bay. He had a career-high 122 combined tackles along with 76 solo. Additionally, Winfield Jr. had three interceptions, 12 pass deflections, and a league-leading six forced fumbles. It was truly an All-Pro season for the 25-year-old.

The Buccaneers have placed the Franchise Tag on Antoine Winfield Jr, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/WBl6Csp874 — PFF (@PFF) March 5, 2024



With the production they’ve gotten from Winfield Jr., it would be tough for the Bucs to not bring him back in 2024. Their secondary would have taken a huge blow if he left the team. Luckily, that’s not something Tampa Bay has to worry about. Chances are they get a long-term deal done with Winfield and he stays with the Bucs. For now, the franchise tag will keep him around for at least another year. We’ll have to wait and see what the Bucs plan on doing this offseason.