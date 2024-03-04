At 9-8 in 2023, the Buccaneers finished first in the NFC South. They had an automatic bid to the playoffs. Having the worst record of all NFC division winners, Tampa Bay had the 4th seed. The Bucs hosted the Philadelphia Eagles who were on a downward spiral. Tampa Bay took full advantage of that and beat Philly 32-9 in the wildcard round.

However, the Bucs lost 31-23 in the divisional round to the Lions. It was still an impressive season for Tampa Bay and they went farther than most picked them to go. This offseason, the team has several key free agents who need to be resigned. Just this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that long-time Bucs WR Mike Evans has signed an extension. His deal is worth $52 million over two seasons and he was guaranteed $35 million.

Bucs fans can relax knowing that Mike Evans is not going anywhere this offseason

Breaking: The Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52M deal that includes $35M guaranteed, his agent told @AdamSchefter. Evans was projected to be one of, if not the top free-agent WR available. pic.twitter.com/heEp7AJK6T — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2024



If Tampa Bay hadn’t locked up Evans before the new league year, he would have surely been on another team. The 30-year-old has not taken a step back in his elite production. For 10 straight seasons, he’s had at least 1,000 receiving yards. His consistency each year is why Pro Bowl WR is going to be a Hall of Famer someday. Before his extension was signed, there was real speculation about where Evans could land this offseason.

Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million extension to stay with Tampa Bay. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted this gives him a chance to finish and start his career with Tampa Bay. He would be 33 at the end of his new deal with the Bucs and would have just finished his 12th season. This could realistically be his last contract with the Bucs. Resigning Evans also hints at other moves the Bucs could end up making. The team still has QB Baker Mayfield who is set to become a free agent.

Multiple teams had Mike Evans on their free agent WR board and were hoping to land him in free agency. Based on several team sources: Titans, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Falcons, and Jaguars. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024



Mayfield was Tampa Bay’s starting QB in 2023 and helped lead them to the playoffs. It was statistically his best season as a starter in the NFL. In 17 games, he threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns. Mike Evans caught 13 of Mayfield’s passing touchdowns in 2023. The QB/WR duo had an impressive season in their first year together. All signs point to the Pro Bowl QB being extended this offseason after Mike Evans resigned. If the Bucs want consistency on offense, bringing back Baker Mayfield is a no-brainer.