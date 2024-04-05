For the last two seasons, the Steelers used Kenny Pickett as their QB. The 2022 first-round pick played 12 games in 2022 and 2023, going 7-5 both years. In 2023, Pittsburgh made the playoffs but lost to the Bills in the wildcard round. Pickett was benched for that game and Mason Rudolph started for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s QB room has drastically changed this offseason. Last year they had Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph as their QBs on the roster. All three have found a different home for the 2024 season. The Steelers have added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their top two QBs for next year. Wilson is expected to be the starter and he’s been working out recently with Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth. They are trying to build a rapport this offseason so their transition into the 2024 season is smooth.

Can Russell Wilson get his career back on track with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pat Freiermuth: Russell Wilson has been great about starting to build connections. https://t.co/ZV7vE2g0vF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 4, 2024



In his last three seasons as a starter in the NFL, Russell Wilson has not had a winning record. His 2020 campaign where he went 12-4 with the Seahawks was his last winning season. The 35-year-old spent 2022 and 2023 with the Broncos after Denver traded for Wilson. With Sean Payton as the Broncos head coach, Russell Wilson never has a shot. Denver had to release the nine-time Pro Bowl QB this offseason and has taken a massive dead-money hit to do so. They still owe him $85 million over the next two seasons.

That’s why Pittsburgh’s signing Russell Wilson was a no-brainer for the team. Wilson is on a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Steelers in 2024. The Super Bowl champion QB is looking for consistency again in his career. No better place to do it than the Pittsburgh Steelers with Mike Tomlin as his head coach. In 17 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin has never had a losing record. Will Russell Wilson be able to help keep that streak alive in 2024?

Pat Freiermuth said on the Around the 412 Podcast that he and wide receivers Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson worked out with Russell Wilson in San Diego. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/6BLbbyC2hV — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) April 4, 2024



Recently, Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth spoke on a podcast about how he’s been in San Diego working out with his new QB. Other receivers have also joined them in Califonia like Calviin Austin III and Van Jefferson. Russell Wilson is serious about making it happen with the Steelers and he’s putting in the work. Building a rapport in the offseason with new teammates is vital to their success next fall. What will Pittsburgh’s record be next season with Russell Wilson as their starter?