NFL

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign free agent WR Tyler Boyd this offseason?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyler Boyd Bengals pic
Tyler Boyd Bengals pic

NFL free agency has been open for a while and several top players have already been signed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any quality players still available. In the WR market, former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Boyd was drafted to the team in 2016 and has played there for the last eight seasons. Sources have reported that the Bengals are not expected to re-sign Boyd this offseason. There is a mutual interest between Tyler Boyd and the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason according to beat writer Mark Kaboly. The Steelers have an offer out to Boyd that stands. It doesn’t look like the team wants to budge from that number. Will they be able to work out a deal with Boyd this offseason?

Tyler Boyd could join his hometown team and play for the Steelers in 2024


In the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected WR Tyler Boyd out of the Univerity of Pittsburgh. His 2018 and 2019 seasons were his most productive with the team. Over those two years, Boyd had 2.074 yards, 166 receptions, and nine receiving touchdowns. During the 2020 Draft, the team used another second-round pick, this time on WR Tee Higgins out of Clemson. He had more receiving yards and touchdowns than Boyd did as a rookie.

Additionally, the Bengals used a top-five draft pick on WR Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. He was college teammates with Joe Burrow and instantly became the team’s WR1. That buried Boyd to WR3 and that’s where he’s been for the last three seasons. Boyd’s four-year, $43 million contract expired at the end of the 2023 season. The 29-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason. One team with reported interest in Boyd is the Pittsburgh Steelers.


Sources have reported that the Steelers have a contract offer made to former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd. However, the team is not willing to increase that offer at all. For Boyd, it’s a chance to start fresh and get to play for his hometown team. He is from Pennsylvania and played collegiately at Pittsburgh. It would be a full-circle moment for Boyd in his NFL career. The Steelers traded away WR Doante Johnson this offseason. Leaving Goerge Pickens as their presumed WR1. Tyler Boyd would be a solid WR2 for the Steelers and could give the team solid production. We’ll have to wait and see if the two sides can strike a deal.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyler Boyd Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign free agent WR Tyler Boyd this offseason?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
What will Haason Reddick bring to the Jets’ defense in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024

Last Friday, the Eagles traded star pass-rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets. In return, Philadelphia got a conditional third-round pick. New York continues to show they are a team in…

Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Will the 49ers be able to reach an extension with WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024

This offseason, the 49ers still have one important player that needs to be re-signed. Former first-round pick in 2020 Brandon Aiyuk just finished the last year of his rookie deal….

rsz 18807061240
NFL
Raheem Mostert’s Contract With The Miami Dolphins Extended Until 2025
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2024
Foye Oluokun Jags puc
NFL
Jaguars’ Foye Oluokun is signing a four-year, $45 million extension to stay with Jacksonville
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 29 2024
Michael Penix 120123 FTR
NFL
One NFL Coach Says Michael Penix Jr. Is A “Locked In First-Rounder”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 29 2024
rsz adams davante 5 alamy scaled 1
NFL
Raiders Davante Adams Supports QB Prospect Jayden Daniels In Latest Instagram Post
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2024
Arrow to top