NFL free agency has been open for a while and several top players have already been signed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any quality players still available. In the WR market, former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Boyd was drafted to the team in 2016 and has played there for the last eight seasons. Sources have reported that the Bengals are not expected to re-sign Boyd this offseason. There is a mutual interest between Tyler Boyd and the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason according to beat writer Mark Kaboly. The Steelers have an offer out to Boyd that stands. It doesn’t look like the team wants to budge from that number. Will they be able to work out a deal with Boyd this offseason?

Tyler Boyd could join his hometown team and play for the Steelers in 2024

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Steelers remain interested in free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd but aren’t prepared to increase their original contract offer, per @MarkKaboly They want Boyd, but at their price. pic.twitter.com/WxrikhS52y — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 1, 2024



In the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected WR Tyler Boyd out of the Univerity of Pittsburgh. His 2018 and 2019 seasons were his most productive with the team. Over those two years, Boyd had 2.074 yards, 166 receptions, and nine receiving touchdowns. During the 2020 Draft, the team used another second-round pick, this time on WR Tee Higgins out of Clemson. He had more receiving yards and touchdowns than Boyd did as a rookie.

Additionally, the Bengals used a top-five draft pick on WR Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. He was college teammates with Joe Burrow and instantly became the team’s WR1. That buried Boyd to WR3 and that’s where he’s been for the last three seasons. Boyd’s four-year, $43 million contract expired at the end of the 2023 season. The 29-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason. One team with reported interest in Boyd is the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Sources have reported that the Steelers have a contract offer made to former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd. However, the team is not willing to increase that offer at all. For Boyd, it’s a chance to start fresh and get to play for his hometown team. He is from Pennsylvania and played collegiately at Pittsburgh. It would be a full-circle moment for Boyd in his NFL career. The Steelers traded away WR Doante Johnson this offseason. Leaving Goerge Pickens as their presumed WR1. Tyler Boyd would be a solid WR2 for the Steelers and could give the team solid production. We’ll have to wait and see if the two sides can strike a deal.