NFL

Sauce Gardner Comes In At #23 On NFL Top 100 List

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 19245971
rsz usatsi 19245971

The NFL Network has been releasing its annual rankings of players around the league, as voted on by their peers. The yearly list gives us a good idea of whom the players themselves think the best guys in the league are, and there is a lot of thought and debate that comes with the release, especially during a football-hungry time of the year.

Sauce Gardner Ranks High On NFL Top 100 List

The Network has been revealing its Top 100 ahead of the 2023 season, dropping 10 names per day until the full countdown is complete. The series will conclude with a two-hour live show next Monday, which will reveal the final 10 players that made the list.

On Wednesday, the batch of players that were ranked 30 through 21 was brought to light, and there are some noteworthy names on the list. There are three running backs, including Nick Chubb (29), Derrick Henry (25) and Austin Ekeler (21), and the rest are defenders outside of AJ Brown (22).

But the name that sticks out the most is Sauce Gardner, who comes in at #23 on the NFL’s Top 100 list.

Depending on what you think of the sample size, he might just deserve the accolades. Gardner was not only considered one of the top rookies last season, but solidified himself as one of the top 5 cornerbacks in the NFL after just a handful of appearances in the league. He was named to the First Team All-Pro, the first rookie cornerback to do so since Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Jets Thinking Big On Defense For The Future

Gardner is a part of an up-and-coming Jets defense, which will have all eyes upon it now that Aaron Rodgers is in town. New York’s young unit was one of the best in the league last year, finishing 4th in yards allowed and allowing the fewest touchdowns through the air of any team. Garnder was a huge part of that with his lock-down ability and his pair of interceptions.

While we are still unsure which players are ranked in the top 20, it stands to reason that Gardner might be the highest rated cornerback. The list already featured Jalen Ramsey in the 30s, and Patrick Surtain was listen in the 40s. Sauce even comes in ahead of Jaire Alexander of the Packers, who got the #26 spot.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz hotr1etuhhkjbedryc5o
NFL

LATEST 49ers Legend Frank Gore Will Join Team’s Front Office This Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  53min
rsz who are the 2023 pro football hall of fame finalists scaled 1
NFL
NFL Hall Of Fame Game: 3 Reasons To Watch On Thursday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

After a long and eventful offseason, the NFL is back as training camps are in full swing around the league. We will get our first glimpse at some live action…

usa today 18336952.0
NFL
Russell Wilson Days As A Superstar Likely Over, Says Mike Sando
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Russell Wilson was thought to be the missing piece when he was brought in by the Denver Broncos last off-season. He spent the early part of his career winning Super…

xfl kickoff
NFL
NFL Will Consider Adopting XFL’s Kickoff Format, Citing Player Safety
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
Jameson Williams Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ WR Jameson Williams is going to get a ton of reps in the preseason for Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Alexander Mattison Vikings pic
NFL
Minnesota’s Alexander Mattison limped at Tuesday’s practice but said he ‘should be OK’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring at practice yesterday and could miss time with the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  9h
Arrow to top