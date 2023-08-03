Sauce Gardner Comes In At #23 On NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Network has been releasing its annual rankings of players around the league, as voted on by their peers. The yearly list gives us a good idea of whom the players themselves think the best guys in the league are, and there is a lot of thought and debate that comes with the release, especially during a football-hungry time of the year.

Sauce Gardner Ranks High On NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Top 100 list, as voted by the players – 30-21: Full list so far here – https://t.co/uu3o0XIxIQ 30) #Chargers S Derwin James

29) #Browns RB Nick Chubb

28) #Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

27) #Steelers LB T.J. Watt

26) #Packers CB Jaire Alexander

25) #Titans RB Derrick Henry… https://t.co/NQjXjSqAC1 pic.twitter.com/duTtFOAJn4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 2, 2023

The Network has been revealing its Top 100 ahead of the 2023 season, dropping 10 names per day until the full countdown is complete. The series will conclude with a two-hour live show next Monday, which will reveal the final 10 players that made the list.

On Wednesday, the batch of players that were ranked 30 through 21 was brought to light, and there are some noteworthy names on the list. There are three running backs, including Nick Chubb (29), Derrick Henry (25) and Austin Ekeler (21), and the rest are defenders outside of AJ Brown (22).

But the name that sticks out the most is Sauce Gardner, who comes in at #23 on the NFL’s Top 100 list.

Depending on what you think of the sample size, he might just deserve the accolades. Gardner was not only considered one of the top rookies last season, but solidified himself as one of the top 5 cornerbacks in the NFL after just a handful of appearances in the league. He was named to the First Team All-Pro, the first rookie cornerback to do so since Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Jets Thinking Big On Defense For The Future

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner makes NFL Top 100 debut at just 22 years of age, coming in as the highest ranked CB at No. 23. @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/nx1r68lLID — Kyle McDonald (@mcdtakes) August 2, 2023

Gardner is a part of an up-and-coming Jets defense, which will have all eyes upon it now that Aaron Rodgers is in town. New York’s young unit was one of the best in the league last year, finishing 4th in yards allowed and allowing the fewest touchdowns through the air of any team. Garnder was a huge part of that with his lock-down ability and his pair of interceptions.

While we are still unsure which players are ranked in the top 20, it stands to reason that Gardner might be the highest rated cornerback. The list already featured Jalen Ramsey in the 30s, and Patrick Surtain was listen in the 40s. Sauce even comes in ahead of Jaire Alexander of the Packers, who got the #26 spot.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like