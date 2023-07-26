NFL

New York Jets Will Save $34 Million With New Aaron Rodgers Contract

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 1swj5bqps4ecowrpevhbj
rsz 1swj5bqps4ecowrpevhbj

One of the sticking points for an Aaron Rodgers trade early this off-season was his contract. The deal that he signed with the Packers followed him when he was dealt to the Jets back in late April, and it wasn’t chump change that New York was agreeing to pay him.

Rodgers Signs New Contract, Takes Pay Cut

Rodgers was scheduled to earn $108.7 million over the course of the next two years, making him one of the highest paid players in the league. There were plenty of teams that were interested in his services when he became available this year, but it was always known that whoever took him would be taking the contract along, too.

The Jets were more than willing to take the risk, trading for Aaron Rodgers and his gaudy contract. They had one of the best young rosters in the NFL last season, and felt as though they were a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. The price tag on one of the greatest to ever play the position was one they were willing to pay.

Jets Gain Nearly $34 Million With New Deal

But perhaps they agreed to the trade knowing that Rodgers would be willing to restructure the final two years of that deal. On Tuesday night, it was announced that he and the Jets had come to an agreement that will help build out the team around him for the next couple of seasons.

The new deal will pay Rodgers $75 million over two years, a pay cut that will save the Jets a total of nearly $34 million when all is said and done.

It could work out in the favor of both parties. Rodgers is at the tail end of his career and looking for the second Super Bowl ring that has eluded him, and will need the Jets to properly fill out the roster around him. The new deal gives the team plenty of new-found flexibility, as there will come a time, within a few seasons, when they’ll have to start doling out big bucks to keep their young and talented players.

The Jets currently have a +1400 designation when it comes to Super Bowl odds.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1swj5bqps4ecowrpevhbj
NFL

LATEST New York Jets Will Save $34 Million With New Aaron Rodgers Contract

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16min
ztkmyiuyfsfigqiwan64
NFL
Chicago Bears Sign Cole Kmet To A Four-Year Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  6h

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year contract extension worth up to $50 million.   Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on…

Damar Hamlin Bills pic
NFL
Bills: Nearly 7 months after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is ‘full go’ for the start of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8h

On January 2, 2023, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals met on Monday Night Football. It was a normal game until CB Demar Hamlin was hit square in the chest…

Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants: LT Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, with a record-setting $67 million fully guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  9h
rsz rdi7iiwyyvchtdnhz4r3lmvgl4
NFL
Opposing Player Calls Patriots QB Mac Jones Disrespectful, “Don’t Trash Talk Me.”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Nick Bosa Is A No-Show At 49ers Camp, Wants A Richer Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
cyfc2vijtxlpbnpvn2ls
NFL
Cowboys And Trevon Diggs Agree On A Five-Year Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 25 2023
Arrow to top