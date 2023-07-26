One of the sticking points for an Aaron Rodgers trade early this off-season was his contract. The deal that he signed with the Packers followed him when he was dealt to the Jets back in late April, and it wasn’t chump change that New York was agreeing to pay him.

Rodgers Signs New Contract, Takes Pay Cut

Aaron Rodgers signs a new 2-year, $75 million guaranteed deal with Jets through the 2024 season, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/uOGn0HV0um — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

Rodgers was scheduled to earn $108.7 million over the course of the next two years, making him one of the highest paid players in the league. There were plenty of teams that were interested in his services when he became available this year, but it was always known that whoever took him would be taking the contract along, too.

The Jets were more than willing to take the risk, trading for Aaron Rodgers and his gaudy contract. They had one of the best young rosters in the NFL last season, and felt as though they were a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. The price tag on one of the greatest to ever play the position was one they were willing to pay.

Jets Gain Nearly $34 Million With New Deal

But perhaps they agreed to the trade knowing that Rodgers would be willing to restructure the final two years of that deal. On Tuesday night, it was announced that he and the Jets had come to an agreement that will help build out the team around him for the next couple of seasons.

The new deal will pay Rodgers $75 million over two years, a pay cut that will save the Jets a total of nearly $34 million when all is said and done.

It could work out in the favor of both parties. Rodgers is at the tail end of his career and looking for the second Super Bowl ring that has eluded him, and will need the Jets to properly fill out the roster around him. The new deal gives the team plenty of new-found flexibility, as there will come a time, within a few seasons, when they’ll have to start doling out big bucks to keep their young and talented players.

The Jets currently have a +1400 designation when it comes to Super Bowl odds.

