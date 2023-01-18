Ahead of the Divisional playoff round game this weekend between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at the Levi’s Stadium, we’e comparing the value of each squad.

The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, boasting a 13-4 record in the NFC, and they beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card round last weekend.

Meanwhile Dallas had a decent season themselves too, with a record of 12-5. They also progressed into the Divisional round in style after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14, in a game that could be remembered as Tom Brady‘s last ever.

The two teams met last in the Wild Card playoff round back in January 2022, and the 49ers won 23-17 at the AT&T Stadium.

There’s a lot of different components that add up the squad value of a Franchise, and we’re going to compare the two now including salaries etc.

Comparisons

All figures from spotrac.

Adjusted Salary Cap

49ers: $230,238,795

Cowboys: $228,922,477

Active Contracts

49ers: $207,434,978

Cowboys: $214,690,462

Dead Cap

49ers: $10,047,978

Cowboys: $8,961,924

2022 Rollover

49ers: $5,238,795

Cowboys: $3,922,477

Total (All)

49ers: $217,482,634

Cowboys: $223,652,386

Est. Cap Space (All)

49ers: $12,756,161

Cowboys: $5,270,091

Franchise Total Value

The values of the Franchises overall is another interesting fact. The Cowboys according to Forbes, are the most valuable sports team in all of the world, with a huge value of $8 billion. This is almost $3 billion more than San Francisco, who are worth around $5.2 billion.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys may be worth a lot of money, but they haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996…Could that change this year? They’re currently +1000 with BetOnline to lift the Super Bowl LVII.

Meanwhile the 49ers are one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy at +375 with BetOnline.

