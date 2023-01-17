BetOnline Release Tom Brady Retirement Odds After Bucs’ Early Playoff Exit

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beat well by the Dallas Cowboys last night, BetOnline have released odds on Tom Brady to retire, and more with the legend refusing to rule it out post-match.

Could Tom Brady have played his last game in the NFL last night?

Nobody quite knows what’s going on inside the 45-year-old’s head right now, with him giving away no clues in his post-match press conference, and it could well have been the last time he braces the field.

Tom Brady's 23rd NFL season comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/gv5PmG7iCO — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady Retirement Odds

Will Tom Brady Retire Odds Play No -150 Yes +110

Last season, Brady famously retired after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs, then not long after in early March, he shocked the world and came out of retirement to once again return to Tampa Bay.

You can bet on him to retire and then un-retire once again with BetOnline.

Will Tom Brady Retire And Then Un-Retire Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

