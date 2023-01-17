NFL

BetOnline Release Tom Brady Retirement Odds After Bucs’ Early Playoff Exit

Kyle Curran
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beat well by the Dallas Cowboys last night, BetOnline have released odds on Tom Brady to retire, and more with the legend refusing to rule it out post-match. 

Could Tom Brady have played his last game in the NFL last night? 

Nobody quite knows what’s going on inside the 45-year-old’s head right now, with him giving away no clues in his post-match press conference, and it could well have been the last time he braces the field.

Tom Brady Retirement Odds

Will Tom Brady Retire Odds Play
No -150 BetOnline logo
Yes +110 BetOnline logo

Last season, Brady famously retired after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs, then not long after in early March, he shocked the world and came out of retirement to once again return to Tampa Bay.

You can bet on him to retire and then un-retire once again with BetOnline.

Will Tom Brady Retire And Then Un-Retire Odds Play
No -2000 BetOnline logo
Yes +700 BetOnline logo

 

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

