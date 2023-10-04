NFL

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sam Howell
Sam Howell

The 2-2 Washington Commanders take on a winless Chicago Bears side this week at the FedExField, and ahead of the NFL action, we have the latest odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash before Thursday’s Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders.

Commanders vs Bears Picks 

  • Commanders -5.5 (-115)
  • Sam Howell over 239.5 passing yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Commanders vs Bears Pick 1: Commanders -5.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Thursday night football this week is for Washington to cover the spread which has been set at 5.5 points in the hosts’ favor. The Commanders were unlucky to lose their last game in OT against Philadelphia and before that they faced a much stronger Bills side who could be serious Super Bowl challengers this year.

Despite their back to back defeats in the league, the Commander’s looked very good to kick off their season with a 2-0 record and we think they should enjoy a routine victory against the winless Bears on Thursday.

Chicago came closest to their first win last weekend when they faced the Broncos, as Justin Fields impressed with a new personal best of four passing TD’s to give the Bears a decisive 28-10 lead.

The Bears weren’t able to hold on to their lead in the second half however, as Denver put up an impressive comeback to condemn Chicago to a 0-4 start to the campaign.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Commanders vs Bears Pick 2: Sam Howell Over 239.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second tip for this week’s Thursday night football is for Commanders QB Sam Howell to throw for over 239 passing yards against a poor Chicago defence.

Howell has achieved this passing yard total in two of his games so far this season, when the Commanders edged the Broncos in week 2 and when they just lost to Philadelphia last weekend.

Howell has been impressive for Washington so far this year and he could enjoy another good day on Thursday night, with the 23-year-old looking to move his team to 3-2 after five games this season.

Commanders vs Bears Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Washington Commanders: -260 | Chicago Bears: +215
  • Point Spread: Commanders (-5.5) -110 | Bears (+5.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Howell
NFL

LATEST Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  45min
rsz usa today 215468590
NFL
Panthers Rumors: Could Carolina Trade For Mike Evans Or Tee Higgins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h

The Carolina Panthers have started the season with an 0-4 record, but they are apparently looking to add more talent, as they are not yet ready to punt on the…

rsz davante adams
NFL
Raiders Rumors: “I’m Tired Of Losing” – Veteran Players Speak Out About Struggles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

Things haven’t gone well for the Las Vegas Raiders so far in the 2023 NFL season. They entered the season with low expectations, and were projected to finish near the…

ab02ab976309f06939f5f503f9c70e83
NFL
Pat Freiermuth Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Hamstring Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h
mike evans tampa bayjan2023 7hzx96qwrxk81xh1tp86voiby
NFL
Mike Evans Hamstring Injury Believed To Be Mild
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
rsz dimsapnews2
NFL
Rams Depth Chart: Matthew Stafford Could Be Available For Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 3 2023
rsz zach wilson new york jets
NFL
Patrick Mahomes To Zach Wilson: “You’ve Got The Talent, Just Go Out There And Ball”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 3 2023
Arrow to top