The 2-2 Washington Commanders take on a winless Chicago Bears side this week at the FedExField, and ahead of the NFL action, we have the latest odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash before Thursday’s Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders.

Commanders vs Bears Picks

Commanders -5.5 (-115)

Sam Howell over 239.5 passing yards (-110)

Commanders vs Bears Pick 1: Commanders -5.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Thursday night football this week is for Washington to cover the spread which has been set at 5.5 points in the hosts’ favor. The Commanders were unlucky to lose their last game in OT against Philadelphia and before that they faced a much stronger Bills side who could be serious Super Bowl challengers this year.

Despite their back to back defeats in the league, the Commander’s looked very good to kick off their season with a 2-0 record and we think they should enjoy a routine victory against the winless Bears on Thursday.

Chicago came closest to their first win last weekend when they faced the Broncos, as Justin Fields impressed with a new personal best of four passing TD’s to give the Bears a decisive 28-10 lead.

The Bears weren’t able to hold on to their lead in the second half however, as Denver put up an impressive comeback to condemn Chicago to a 0-4 start to the campaign.

Commanders vs Bears Pick 2: Sam Howell Over 239.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second tip for this week’s Thursday night football is for Commanders QB Sam Howell to throw for over 239 passing yards against a poor Chicago defence.

Howell has achieved this passing yard total in two of his games so far this season, when the Commanders edged the Broncos in week 2 and when they just lost to Philadelphia last weekend.

Howell has been impressive for Washington so far this year and he could enjoy another good day on Thursday night, with the 23-year-old looking to move his team to 3-2 after five games this season.

Commanders vs Bears Odds and Line

Moneyline: Washington Commanders: -260 | Chicago Bears: +215

Washington Commanders: -260 | Chicago Bears: +215 Point Spread: Commanders (-5.5) -110 | Bears (+5.5) -110

Commanders (-5.5) -110 | Bears (+5.5) -110 Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like