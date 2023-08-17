American Football

In the 2022 season, the New York Giants exceeded their expectations with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. They won nine games and even beat the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. After that small success, the Giants have added some weapons this offseason. 

The most notable addition is TE Darren Waller. However, one former NFL TE joked about coming out of retirement to play for the Giants. It was four-time Super Bowl champ, Rob Gronkowski. He has a strong relationship with coach Daboll dating back to their time together in New England. Gronkowski said Daboll has the best chance to get him out of retirement,

Four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski teased coming out of retirement to play for the Giants


At 34 years old, Rob Gronkowski last played during the 2021 NFL season. He played and started 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has since then moved on from his playing days. In a recent interview with Kay Adams, she asked Gronk what coach has the best chance to get him to unretire.

Most people would have said his long-time Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. However, Gronkowski said that Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll actually has the best chance. He joked about how it would be fun to play for his hometown team. Despite his comments, Gronkowski said there’s no way that Daboll could get him out of retirement.

Last October, Gronkowski joined FOX as an in-studio analyst. His playing days are behind him. The 8-time Pro Bowler retried in 2019 but then came back for two more seasons. After missing another year, it would be incredible to see him return at 34. While Giants fans would love to see Gronk play for the team, the chances of that happening are minuscule.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
