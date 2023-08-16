NFL

Buccaneers’ Russell Gage suffered a ‘pretty serious’ non-contact injury at practice today

Zach Wolpin
The 2022 season was Russell Gage’s first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons from 2018-2021. The 27-year-old took a pay cut to stay with the Bucs this offseason. At their joint practice with the New York Jets today, Gage went down with a non-contact injury. 

According to head coach Todd Bowles, the injury was “pretty serious” and it will likely end Russell Gage’s season. He was carted off the field today in Florham Park, NJ, and was visibly emotional. His teammates took a knee around him in hopes that Gage’s injury was not too serious. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

During 7-on-7 drills, Russell Gage was backpedaling when he suffered the non-contact knee injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team is thinking of Gage. He could see how visibly upset Gage was sitting on the cart. After taking a pay cut this offseason, he clearly wanted to be on the Buccaneers in 2023.

In his first season with Tampa Bay last year, Gage had 51 receptions, 426 receiving yards, and a career-high 5 touchdowns. He played in 13 of their 17 games last season and made four starts. Heading into the 2023 season, Gage was listed as a starter for the Bucs at WR along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.


With Gage’s season over, the Bucs are going to have to rely on some inexperienced WRs in 2023. Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins, and David Moore are three players who have the chance to see increased snaps this season. Palmer is a rookie sixth-round pick, Thompkins went undrafted in 2021, and Moore is a vet with limited experience.

Last season, the Bucs has Tom Brady at QB. In 2023, their QB play is taking a serious step back. Currently, Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are battling at camp to win the starting job. One thing is for sure, Tampa Bay’s offense is not going going to be as effective in 2023 as it was last season. They finished 8-9 last season and lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
