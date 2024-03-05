NFL

Reports Say New York Giants Are “Absolutely Done” With Daniel Jones

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21558481 scaled e1709596303937 ezgif.com resize
USATSI 21558481 scaled e1709596303937 ezgif.com resize

There are plenty of teams around the NFL that will be hitting the quarterback market this off-season. Teams like the Patriots, Falcons, and Steelers have been mainstays in the rumor mill over the first month, but we can add another name to the list of teams on the hunt for a new signal caller, as it appears that the New York Giants are looking for an upgrade over Daniel Jones.

Giants Could Be Done With Daniel Jones As QB

It wasn’t long ago that the team held Jones in a high regard. He had a solid rookie year by throwing 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and the Giants thought that they had found their starter after the retirement of Eli Manning. But over the next two seasons, Jones combined to throw 36 total touchdowns and 22 interceptions, leaving questions about his abilities going forward.

But any questions didn’t stop the Giants from doling out big money. New York signed Jones to a contract extension that started in 2023, one that would pay him up to $160 million with $92 million in guarantees. In his first year playing under the new deal, Jones made just 6 starts and led his team to a 1-5 record before having his campaign ended due to injury.

The fact remained, though: Daniel Jones looked lost more often than not this past season, and was one of the poorest performing QBs in the league in his limited action. In those 6 games, he threw 2 interceptions, had 6 passes picked off, and was sacked an average of five times a game.

New York Apparently Has Buyers Remorse

It was unclear what the future held for both sides, especially given the contract that binds them. But according to a report from Rich Eisen, Jones’ time is up in New York:

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done. Done. Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it. They feel it ain’t it. The words I heard at the Combine multiple times was ‘Buyers Remorse’.”

Jones’ contract represents a massive dead cap hit should the team choose to move on this spring and summer. As Eisen said, the Giants will likely have to keep him on their roster for the 2024 season, as his dead cap number will plummet from $69 million to $22 million next year.

For the 2024 season, Jones’ cap hit is over $47 million.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14469725090
NFL

LATEST The 5 Biggest Dead Cap Hits In NFL History

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz 18873417610
NFL
Patriots Could Bring Flacco Or Brissett In As “Bridge” Quarterback Ahead Of Potential Rookie
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

The New England Patriots are heading in a new direction after the parting of ways with head coach Bill Belichick. Jerod Mayo is the new man in charge, and it…

rsz 19012782330
NFL
Broncos On The Hook For NFL Record $85 Million In Dead Cap For Russell Wilson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

The Denver Broncos officially pulled the plug on the Russell Wilson experiment on Monday. It was announced that the team would be releasing Wilson and allowing him to become a…

960x0 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Could Be In Position To Draft First Non-QB With 4th Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million extension to stay with the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2024
Dalton Schultz Texans pic
NFL
Where will free agent TE Dalton Schultz be playing in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
NFL
Reports Say Falcons Could Be More Interested In Kirk Cousins Than Justin Fields
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024
Arrow to top