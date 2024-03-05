There are plenty of teams around the NFL that will be hitting the quarterback market this off-season. Teams like the Patriots, Falcons, and Steelers have been mainstays in the rumor mill over the first month, but we can add another name to the list of teams on the hunt for a new signal caller, as it appears that the New York Giants are looking for an upgrade over Daniel Jones.

Giants Could Be Done With Daniel Jones As QB

Giants are moving on from Daniel Jones? 😳 Via @richeisen pic.twitter.com/X8ISQzrZfQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 5, 2024

It wasn’t long ago that the team held Jones in a high regard. He had a solid rookie year by throwing 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and the Giants thought that they had found their starter after the retirement of Eli Manning. But over the next two seasons, Jones combined to throw 36 total touchdowns and 22 interceptions, leaving questions about his abilities going forward.

But any questions didn’t stop the Giants from doling out big money. New York signed Jones to a contract extension that started in 2023, one that would pay him up to $160 million with $92 million in guarantees. In his first year playing under the new deal, Jones made just 6 starts and led his team to a 1-5 record before having his campaign ended due to injury.

The fact remained, though: Daniel Jones looked lost more often than not this past season, and was one of the poorest performing QBs in the league in his limited action. In those 6 games, he threw 2 interceptions, had 6 passes picked off, and was sacked an average of five times a game.

New York Apparently Has Buyers Remorse

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. The words I heard at the combine multiples times were buyers remorse.” – @richeisen #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/Bwzf3KpJHe — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 4, 2024

It was unclear what the future held for both sides, especially given the contract that binds them. But according to a report from Rich Eisen, Jones’ time is up in New York:

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done. Done. Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it. They feel it ain’t it. The words I heard at the Combine multiple times was ‘Buyers Remorse’.”

Jones’ contract represents a massive dead cap hit should the team choose to move on this spring and summer. As Eisen said, the Giants will likely have to keep him on their roster for the 2024 season, as his dead cap number will plummet from $69 million to $22 million next year.

For the 2024 season, Jones’ cap hit is over $47 million.