Report: Real Madrid Tell Bayern Munich Star Not To Sign Contract Extension

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly asked Alphonso Davies not to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The Canada international sees his current Bayern deal expire in June 2025.

Real Madrid Prepared To Table Offer For Bayern Munich Full-Back Davies

One of the best left-backs in the world, Davies has been at the Allianz Arena since joining from Vancouver in January 2019. The 23-year-old took months to become a regular at Bayern and is now one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s team sheet.

According to German outlet BILD, Bayern wish to keep Davies at the club for the foreseeable future, but they have not managed to make any headway in contract negotiations.

Davies was initially expected to sign a $13 million/season deal with the German giants — a sizable increment over his current $10 million/season contract. The player agreed to the aforementioned deal with former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic but his departure threw a spanner in the works. According to BILD, Davies changed his mind and increased his demands when talks resumed with new sporting director Christoph Freund.

As per Sky Deutschland, Davies is now receiving instructions from Juni Calafat, who works as Los Blancos’ squad planner. Calafat has reportedly advised the player not to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, as the All-Whites are working on tabling a solid offer in the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe, who will become a free agent on June 30, is Los Blancos’ No. 1 target for the summer, but Davies is also believed to be a priority.

Davies Could Be An Excellent Addition To Madrid’s Back Line

Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are the two natural left-backs on Los Blancos’ roster right now. While Mendy is defensively solid, he does not offer much going forward. Garcia, meanwhile, is more explosive, but he sometimes lacks the maturity to pick out the right pass.

Davies, who has been producing one top-drawer performance after another over the last five years, would be an upgrade over both of them. He is quick, creative, and tracks back, meaning he has what it takes to thrive in Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

Since moving from Vancouver, Davies has played 176 games for Bayern in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 28 assists. If he can carry this form over to the Spanish capital, he will have no trouble becoming a crowd favorite.

