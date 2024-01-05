Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and long-time Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will reportedly disclose his plans for the future before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Mbappe’s Future In The Air Amid PSG Extension Talks & Real Madrid Links

Mbappe, 25, has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. In 2022, Los Blancos expected to sign the Frenchman as a free agent at the end of his PSG contract in June. Mbappe, however, ultimately decided against it and chose to sign a two-year extension with the French outfit in May 2022, with the option for an additional year.

In the summer of 2023, Mbappe told Les Parisiens he would not trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract and move on when his original deal expired in June 2024. PSG retaliated by discarding him from first-team training. However, they reinstated him shortly after, with reports claiming that Mbappe had to forego his loyalty bonus to earn his place back.

Over the last few months, the Parisians have been pushing to keep Mbappe while Madrid have been trying to persuade him to move to the Spanish capital. With less than six months remaining on his PSG deal, the pressure has been building on the former Monaco man to come up with a definitive answer.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, however, the player will not make any announcements about his future in January. He will address it in next month, before the commencement of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Los Blancos will face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 first leg on February 13, while PSG will meet Real Sociedad on February 14. The return legs of the said fixtures are scheduled for March 7 and March 6, respectively.

What Has Mbappe Said About His Future?

Mbappe was recently asked whether he had decided his next move yet. The No. 7 insisted he was still mulling it over but said he had an agreement with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that would protect the future of all parties.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I didn’t make my decision but we have an agreement with the president Al Khelaifi so it means that all parties are protected.”

Mbappe also declared he would not drag on the saga just for the sake of it.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner added:

“In 2022, I didn’t know my decision until May.

“If I know what I want to do, I shouldn’t let the decision drag on. It wouldn’t make any sense.”