Report: Barcelona Make 29-Year-Old Priority Target After Xavi-Deco Meeting

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season

Barcelona manager Xavi and Sporting Director Deco have held a meeting to prepare their battle plan for the 2024-25 summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have reportedly decided to put their resources toward bolstering the pivot position and identified Bayern Munich man Joshua Kimmich as their top target.

It has been a disappointing season for Barcelona. They lost the Supercopa de Espana to Real Madrid in January, crashed out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals, and exited the UEFA Champions League following a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the last eight. They are technically still in the race for the La Liga title. However, with Real Madrid sitting 11 points clear with only five games to play, it is certainly not looking good for Barca.

On the brink of a trophyless campaign, Barcelona manager Xavi and Sporting Director Deco have gotten together to chalk out a plan for the summer. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the two ex-Barcelona players have agreed that signing a world-class defensive midfielder is their No. 1 priority for the summer transfer window.

Barcelona Set Sights On Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

The Blaugrana reportedly have many options on the table, but none appeals to them as much as Bayern Munich stalwart Kimmich. The Barcelona management reportedly values the 29-year-old’s experience, physicality, ability, and versatility.

Over the years, the Germany international has proven his mettle in multiple defensive positions. He started as a right-back but has also delivered world-class performances as a center-back and a defensive midfielder. Having such a versatile player at his disposal will allow Xavi to be more experimental with his formations without compromising on quality.

According to the aforementioned report, Xavi has already spoken with the player, most recently in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Kimmich, who reportedly enjoys playing in midfield rather than defense, is not opposed to joining his former teammate Robert Lewandowski in Catalonia. He also greatly admires Xavi and has publicly called him his idol.

Kimmich’s current deal with Bayern Munich expires in June 2025 but the Bavarians are eager to extend his contract. Additionally, Kimmich is a big fan of Ralf Rangnick — who is expected to become Bayern’s next manager — meaning it is definitely not a slam dunk for the Catalonians.

The next six weeks will be crucial in the Kimmich saga, as the player is eager to decide his future before the European Championship kicks off in Germany on June 14.

