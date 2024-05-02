MLS Strike Multi-Year Agreement With Discount Tire

The most popular soccer division in America, Major League Soccer (MLS), has struck a multi-year agreement with US tire and wheels retailer Discount Tire. It is another massive collaboration for the relatively lesser-known tire brand after it became the official tire sponsor of the most high-profile team in the division, Inter Miami.

Discount Tire Will Support Grassroot Programs & Promote Youth Soccer Across America

According to a report from Inside World Football, Discount Tire will also sponsor the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup. Discount Tire will have its branding across Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass, FOX, and other official broadcasters of the league.

Unsurprisingly, the marketing activation will also be quite grand. In addition to in-stadium promotions, Discount Tire will do grassroots marketing and treat fans to sweepstakes, specially curated experiences, and Discount Tire branded merchandise. There will also be community outreach programs across its 1,200 stores in 39 states in the United States.

Through this collaboration, Discount Tire will look to support youth soccer and promote the sport across the country.

Discount Tire Executive Thrilled To Be Partnering With MLS

Since Lionel Messi’s switch to Inter Miami last summer, millions of new fans have started tuning into MLS. This has opened up new avenues for local brands in the United States to go global. Discount Tire’s executive chairman Michael Zuieback is thrilled to be able to cash in on the opportunity. Discussing his company’s multi-year collaboration with MLS, Zuiebeck called it a dream come true for the long-time fan in him.

He said:

“As a longtime fan that has witnessed the tremendous growth and interest in soccer in the U.S., I couldn’t be more excited than to have Discount Tire named the Official Tire Retailer of MLS.

“We look forward to partnering with MLS to support local neighborhoods and to bring Discount Tire’s message of making tire buying easy and inviting to fans and viewers nationwide.”

Discount Tire is also working with MLS partner Continental Tire to sponsor some of the other heavyweights in the division. Portland Timbers, Nashville SC, Seattle Sounders, FC Cincinnati, and Chicago Fire are the five teams, in addition to Inter Miami, that Discount Tire is collaborating with.