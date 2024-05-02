Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says 23-Year-Old Transfer Target Has A Concrete Chance Of Leaving Current Club

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Crystal Palace defender and long-time Manchester United target Marc Guehi has a good chance of leaving Selhurst Park this summer. Premier League aspirants Arsenal are also interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Manchester United Need To Sign A Capable Center-Back

Manchester United, who are toiling in sixth place in the Premier League rankings, have endured a disappointing season. They never looked like challenging for the Premier League title, while chances of securing a top-four finish have also faded. They were utterly disappointing in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup as well, crashing out of Europe in the first round and failing to reach the quarter-final of the League Cup. United could avoid a trophyless campaign by winning the FA Cup, but beating Manchester City in the final will be far from straightforward.

Throughout the season, United have lacked the cohesion to shut out quality teams. Center-back Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have been below par when fit, while Lisandro Martinez has spent the majority of the 2023-24 season on the treatment table. Harry Maguire, who started the season as an outcast has been United’s most dependable center-back, but his performances have also not been without flaws.

According to sources, signing a top center-back is at the top of Manchester United’s list of priorities, and they have been particularly interested in Crystal Palace’s Guehi. The England international is excellent on the ball, can hold his own against big center-forwards, and rarely commits silly errors — something that cannot be said about United’s current crop of center-backs.

Fabrizio Romano Says Marc Guehi Is Likely To Leave Crystal Palace

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed Guehi’s links with Manchester United and Arsenal. Although he said it was too early to declare if United and Arsenal were involved, he confirmed Guehi’s plans to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

The Italian journalist said:

Some fans have asked me again about Marc Guehi, who was in superb form for Crystal Palace before his injury. The latest reports involve interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can’t confirm these links yet.

“Still, Guehi has concrete chances to leave Crystal Palace this summer. I can’t confirm clubs yet, as it’s still really early – the interest is there from several clubs, but it’s nothing really concrete yet.”

Guehi, who came through Chelsea’s academy, has played 26 games for Palace this season across competitions, claiming an assist. His contract with the Eagles expires on June 30, 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says 23-Year-Old Transfer Target Has A Concrete Chance Of Leaving Current Club

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 02 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Make 29-Year-Old Priority Target After Xavi-Deco Meeting
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 02 2024

Barcelona manager Xavi and Sporting Director Deco have held a meeting to prepare their battle plan for the 2024-25 summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have reportedly decided to put their…

Discount Tire And MLS
Soccer
MLS Strike Multi-Year Agreement With Discount Tire
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 02 2024

The most popular soccer division in America, Major League Soccer (MLS), has struck a multi-year agreement with US tire and wheels retailer Discount Tire. It is another massive collaboration for…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“They’ve got to look at themselves” – Graeme Souness Criticizes Liverpool For Failing To Handle Pressure At Business End Of Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 02 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Real Madrid's All-Time Top Scorer
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Scored the Most Goals in Their Debut Season at Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 02 2024
Jadon Sancho Was Sensational Against PSG
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG: Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho Outshines Kylian Mbappe In UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 02 2024
Achraf Hakimi Has Been One Of The Quickest Players In The Champions League This Season
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Featured For Both Borussia Dortmund & PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 01 2024
Arrow to top