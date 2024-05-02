Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Crystal Palace defender and long-time Manchester United target Marc Guehi has a good chance of leaving Selhurst Park this summer. Premier League aspirants Arsenal are also interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Manchester United Need To Sign A Capable Center-Back

Manchester United, who are toiling in sixth place in the Premier League rankings, have endured a disappointing season. They never looked like challenging for the Premier League title, while chances of securing a top-four finish have also faded. They were utterly disappointing in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup as well, crashing out of Europe in the first round and failing to reach the quarter-final of the League Cup. United could avoid a trophyless campaign by winning the FA Cup, but beating Manchester City in the final will be far from straightforward.

Throughout the season, United have lacked the cohesion to shut out quality teams. Center-back Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have been below par when fit, while Lisandro Martinez has spent the majority of the 2023-24 season on the treatment table. Harry Maguire, who started the season as an outcast has been United’s most dependable center-back, but his performances have also not been without flaws.

According to sources, signing a top center-back is at the top of Manchester United’s list of priorities, and they have been particularly interested in Crystal Palace’s Guehi. The England international is excellent on the ball, can hold his own against big center-forwards, and rarely commits silly errors — something that cannot be said about United’s current crop of center-backs.

Fabrizio Romano Says Marc Guehi Is Likely To Leave Crystal Palace

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed Guehi’s links with Manchester United and Arsenal. Although he said it was too early to declare if United and Arsenal were involved, he confirmed Guehi’s plans to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

The Italian journalist said:

“Some fans have asked me again about Marc Guehi, who was in superb form for Crystal Palace before his injury. The latest reports involve interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can’t confirm these links yet.

“Still, Guehi has concrete chances to leave Crystal Palace this summer. I can’t confirm clubs yet, as it’s still really early – the interest is there from several clubs, but it’s nothing really concrete yet.”

Guehi, who came through Chelsea’s academy, has played 26 games for Palace this season across competitions, claiming an assist. His contract with the Eagles expires on June 30, 2026.