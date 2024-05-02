Real Madrid are widely hailed as the greatest club in the world. They have a trophy-laden past, a thriving present, and a bright future, making them the ultimate destination for the most sought-after players.

Throughout history, Real Madrid have signed many top talents, but only a handful have managed to hit the ground running in the hallowed grounds of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Today, we will take a look at said anomalies, at players who defied expectations in their first season at the club.

Below, we will check out the top five players who have scored the most goals in their debut campaign and briefly discuss their Real Madrid journey. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Jude Bellingham — 21 Goals*

Kicking off the list is 20-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, has already scored a whopping 21 goals in 37 matches in all competitions. The 2023 Golden Boy winner has also chipped in with 10 assists thus far. No Madrid player has been directly involved in more goals than Bellingham this season.

Bellingham has operated as an auxiliary forward in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-1-2 system. He has linked up flawlessly with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, dropped deep to defend, and applied finishes any forward would be proud of. If he can keep this up, he will be a solid contender for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

#4 Gareth Bale — 22 Goals

The only pure winger on this list, Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-record €101 million ($108.28 million) price tag and a massive reputation. The Welshman did not do his reputation any harm in his debut 2013-14 season, recording 22 goals and 19 assists in 44 games. Bale scored a goal each in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey finals, firing the club to both cups.

Bale, who left Real Madrid as a free agent in July 2022, spent a lot of time on the treatment table, with injuries massively hindering his momentum. The ex-LAFC winger played 258 games for the Merengues, scoring 106 times. During his stay, Madrid won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

#3 Ronaldo Nazario — 30 Goals

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan on deadline day in 2002. Arguably the best player in the world at the time, Ronaldo enjoyed an eye-popping debut season, bagging a sensational 30 goals in 44 games across competitions. He also showed his creative side, providing eight assists.

Ronaldo was at the Santiago Bernabeu for four-and-a-half years. He played 177 games for the Merengues and scored 103 times. His heroics helped the All-Whites to two La Liga trophies, one UEFA Supercup, one Supercopa de Espana, and one Intercontinental Cup.

#2 Ruud Van Nistelrooy — 33 Goals

One of the classiest center-forwards Real Madrid have had the good fortune of recruiting, Ruud van Nistelrooy lit up the stage in the 2006-07 season. The Dutch striker played 47 games that season, scoring 33 times and claiming five assists.

Nistelrooy, who joined the Whites from Manchester United, was in the Spanish capital for three-and-a-half seasons. He scored 64 goals in 96 matches across all competitions, helping the club win two La Liga titles and two Supercopas de Espana. Had injuries not held him back, he could have left a much richer legacy at Real Madrid.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo — 33 Goals

A Real Madrid legend through and through, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a blistering debut 2009-10 campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. Donning the No. 9 jersey, the Portugal icon scored an astonishing 33 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 games across competitions.

Unlike most, Ronaldo did not fizzle out after delivering such a world-class season. He only built on it, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer. The 39-year-old, who currently plies his trade at Al-Nassr, scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 matches for the All-Whites, helping the club to two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.