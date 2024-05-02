Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho’s heroics in the UEFA Champions League heroics semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will help Manchester United. Ferdinand believes Sancho’s fine form for Dortmund has made him more desirable in Europe, meaning United would make more money if they sell him this summer.

Jadon Sancho Dropped A Masterclass Against PSG In The Champions League

Sancho was the best player on the pitch as Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night (May 1). The England international neither scored nor provided an assist, but the way he beat defenders for fun was a thing of beauty.

Over the course of the game, he completed an astonishing 13 dribbles — more than any other player in the Champions League this season. He also created three chances, made seven recoveries, and won a game-high 14 ground duels. The 24-year-old rightfully took home the Man of the Match Award at the end of the first leg.

Rio Ferdinand Lauds Jadon Sancho’s Peformance, Explains Why It Is Beneficial For Manchester United

After falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the first half of the season, Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. He has since played in 17 games for Dortmund, scoring thrice and providing two assists.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand was impressed with Sancho’s performance against Dortmund but questioned why he could not make such an impact at Old Trafford.

He said on TNT Sports:

“He’s [Sancho] in the groove. When someone gets in the groove, we see it in different sports. When they’re in the groove and the confidence is there, they churn these performances out.

“He will come off this pitch on a high, we’ll see all these people going on about it on social media, and love it, and rightly so. I hate to go back, but I want to know what happened at Man United. Why didn’t it go well there?”

Ferdinand continued:

“That’s what the frustration used to be at Man United. He’s not doing that, beating people, facing the defender up and going, ‘Right, I’m going to go past you.’

“Also, the physicality of the Premier League. Was that an issue? I don’t know. There are so many different things you look at and think what it could be, only Jadon can tell us that.”

Lastly, Ferdinand said Sancho’s blistering form would help United if they looked to sell him in the summer. He concluded by adding:

“But you look at the way he played in a Champions League semi-final, you can’t devalue that. For him and Man United, there is a plus point tonight, the value has gone back up again.”

Before joining Dortmund on loan, Sancho played 82 games for Manchester United between July 2021 and January 2024, scoring 12 times and providing six assists.