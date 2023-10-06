La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly plotting to bring Lionel Messi back on loan if Inter Miami fail to qualify for the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs. The Blaugrana feel the sensational move would allow Messi to have a proper send-off at Camp Nou.

Barcelona Lining Up Spectacular Messi Move

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Inter Miami’s MLS matches. The Herons are currently five points off a play-off place with just three games of the regular season left to play. Additionally, winning their three matches will not automatically seal a play-off spot for Miami, with them also requiring a few favorable results to qualify.

They are next in action on Saturday night (October 7) and will need to produce something extra special to get the better of Eastern Conference leaders, Cincinnati. Messi, who has missed Miami’s last four matches due to a scar tissue problem, remains a major doubt for the game, making it an even tougher battle for the underdogs.

If Gerardo Martino’s side fail to make it, Barcelona could try to sign Messi when the winter transfer window opens on January 1. Miami and Barca have not yet discussed the potential loan deal, but the Catalans are reportedly considering it.

On the contrary, if Inter Miami do somehow make it to the playoffs, it could keep Messi busy until December 9 — the date of the MLS Cup final. In that case, the plan for a reunion would reportedly be canceled.

Inter Miami Plans To Give Lionel Messi His Barcelona Farewell

Even if a move does not materialize in the winter, a grand farewell could still be on the cards for Messi. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently disclosed his desire to organize a friendly with Barcelona at Camp Nou, which would give the Barca icon a chance to get a proper send-off.

Mas told MARCA (via the Daily Mail):

“Messi’s departure from Barcelona was not to his liking. He could not say goodbye to his club, which welcomed him as a child, and I think the circumstances were not what Lionel wanted.

“I gave [Messi] my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years so that he has the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go [to Barcelona] or we will have some kind of match.”

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Messi left Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 after the club failed to renew his contract. He was heavily linked with a return to Catalonia in the summer, but amid the ongoing financial turmoil at Barca, the deal did not materialize.