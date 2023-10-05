Since the dawn of time, soccer fans have shown their appreciation for their favorite players by donning their jerseys, complete with their names and numbers at the back. Since clubs generate a big chunk of their revenue through jersey sales, they keep a close eye on the metric and reward the players accordingly.

On September 29, Major League Soccer (MLS) released a list of the highest-selling Adidas jerseys in the division that were sold through MLSstore.com. According to the data, here are the 5 top-selling jerseys in the premier division of American soccer.

#5 Carlos Vela – LAFC

Before Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba crashed the party earlier this year, Carlos Vela used to be the most recognizable name in MLS. In fact, the No. 10 sat at the summit of MLS’ list of top-selling jerseys back in May 2023 but has now slipped four places to claim the fifth spot.

The Los Angeles FC (LAFC) skipper has been plying his trade in MLS since leaving Real Sociedad in 2018. Since his switch to America, Vela has played 181 games for LAFC in all competitions, scoring 93 times and providing 53 assists. He has won three trophies in America – two Supporters’ Shields and the 2022 MLS Cup. He was chosen as the MVP in the 2018-19 season.

#4 Sebastian Driussi – Austin FC

Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi has emerged as the fourth-highest jersey seller in MLS’ latest rankings. A skillful attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Driussi has been drawing eyeballs in MLS since moving from Zenit in July 2021.

The Austin No. 10 has played 83 games since moving to America, scoring 43 times and providing 13 assists. The 27-year-old is still searching for his first trophy in the States.

#3 Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC

Arguably the best attacking midfielder in MLS, Hany Mukhtar is the third name on the list of highest-selling Adidas jerseys on MLSstore.com. Given how well he has performed for Nashville, the No. 10’s inclusion hardly comes as a surprise.

The German midfielder, who joined Nashville from Brondby IF in January 2020, has been in sensational form this season. Playing 31 games for Nashville in the 2023 MLS regular season, Mukhtar has scored 15 times and claimed 10 assists. His passing has also been on point this season, with him attaining a passing accuracy of 81.4%.

#2 Joao Klauss – St. Louis FC

St. Louis FC star Joao Klauss has occupied the second spot on this star-studded list. The No. 9, who joined the MLS outfit from TSG Hoffenheim last summer, has been one of St. Louis’ consistent performers over the previous year and a half.

In his debut season, Klauss featured in four games of MLS Next Pro, the third tier of American league soccer. He scored four times and claimed three assists in four games. This season, he has been in sensational form in the 2023 MLS Regular Season, scoring 10 times and providing four assists in just 18 appearances.

#1 Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

One of the most decorated players in the history of soccer, Lionel Messi has revolutionized American soccer. Since his transfer to Inter Miami in July, more and more fans are tuning into MLS to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Given his popularity, it is hardly a surprise that Messi is No. 1 on the list of the top-selling Adidas jerseys on MLSstore.com.

Messi, who has four UEFA Champions League trophies, 12 league titles, and seven Ballon d’Or awards to his name, has been in scorching form for the Herons this season. Playing 12 matches across competitions, Messi has scored 11 times and provided five assists, helping Miami to Leagues Cup success and the final of the U.S. Open Cup.