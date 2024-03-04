La Liga juggernauts Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji in the summer. The Blaugrana are not the only team on the hunt, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also keeping a close eye on the 18-year-old midfield powerhouse.

Barcelona Prepared To Fight Chelsea & Bayern Munich For Roony Bardghji

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Barcelona have been impressed by Bardghji’s performances for Copenhagen this season. They want to bolster their attack ahead of the 2024-25 campaign and have placed the Swedish teenager at the top of their wishlist.

As per the aforementioned source, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in Bardghji’s services, but the Blaugrana have the best chance of landing the midfielder. The club are also reportedly eager to act on their as quickly as possible, as they do not want a repeat of what happened with another Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall.

The Swede was on Barcelona’s radar for a while, but due to financial restrictions, the Spanish side could not act on their wishes. Tottenham Hotspur capitalized on the situation, signing the 18-year-old from Djurgarden. The player, however, has not yet joined the Premier League outfit. He will officially become a part of Ange Postecoglou’s roster in the coming summer.

How Has Roony Bardghji Performed This Season?

Representing Danish club Copenhagen, Bardghji has made do with whatever his team have afforded him this season. He has dazzled with his pace, found teammates inside the box with inch-perfect crosses, and made life difficult for goalkeepers with his eagerness to find the back of the net.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the 18-year-old has featured in 31 games in all competitions, scoring 11 times. He has also featured in three matches in the UEFA Champions League, scoring once. The Sweden international’s contract with Copenhagen expires in December 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, Bardghji’s market value stands at €9 million ($9.8 million). Although Copenhagen are unlikely to let him go for such a low price, they will also not ask for a sky-high fee, as his contract will expire at the end of 2025. It bodes well for Barcelona, who are in the market for a value-for-money addition.