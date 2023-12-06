All you need to know about Saturday’s Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney world super-lightweight title fight. This includes the US ringwalk time, full undercard and a big-fight preview ahead of Saturday’s WBC World Super-Lightweight Title bout from the Chase Center, San Francisco.

When Is The Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Fight?

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is on the line as ‘Rougarou’ aims to defend his belt against the ‘The Dream’, who bids to become a two-division world champion.

The fight takes center stage on Saturday night – December, 9. The fight is being aired live via DAZN on pay-per-view, with six undercard fights also taking place before the main event: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney.

Going into the fight, Haney is priced as the -400 favorite with the best US sportsbooks to extend his record to 31-0. On the flip side, Prograis is the big underdog, priced at as wide as +300 with the majority of offshore sportsbooks.

Both Devin Haney and Regis Prograis are expected to earn extremely lucrative amounts in prize money, with the winner also touted as the best super-lightweight fighter on the planet.

Prograis vs Haney: US Ringwalk Time

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Ringwalks expected: 11:00PM EST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California, USA

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title

WBC World Super-Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)

DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK) 🏟 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney fight card from the Chase Center, San Francisco, California on Saturday night. Prograis vs Haney is of course the main event, but there are also six more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of elite Cuban amateur Andy Cruz, world champion boxer and OnlyFans star Ebanie Bridges and a compelling super-lightweight contest over ten rounds in the co-main event between Liam Paro and Montana Love too. Not to mention a few other prospects looking to make a name for themselves.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Super-Lightweight 12 Liam Paro vs Montana Love Super-Lightweight 10 Andy Cruz vs Jovanni Straffon Lightweight 10 Ebanie Bridges vs Miyo Yoshida Bantamweight 10 Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones Super-Featherweight 8 Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8 Shamar Canal vs Jose Antonio Meza Super-Featherweight 6

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Preview

Regis Prograis aims to make a successful first defence of his world 140-pound title this weekend as he faces unbeaten future star of boxing Devin Haney.

‘Rougarou’ has lost just once in his career. That sole defeat came to Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, which is the only loss on the Regis Prograis boxing record. On the flip side of that, Devin Haney’s boxing record is impeccable. He boasts a resumé of 30-0 as of today.

‘The Dream’ has already beaten some elite fighters on his way to becoming the undisputed champion at 135-pounds. Haney of course beat the great Vasyl Lomachenko last time out, not to mention his two wins over George Kambosos Jr and his triumph against Jorge Linares.

Prograis too has beaten several high-caliber fighters throughout his career. The likes of Jose Zepeda, Terry Flanagan, Kiryl Relikh, Ivan Redkach and Tyrone McKenna are just some of the names the 34-year-old Louisiana man has defeated.

This fight is as close to a 50/50 as you are ever likely to see! So much is riding on this fight, both in terms of stature and pedigree. The winner of Prograis vs Haney can truly call themself the single best super-lightweight boxer on the planet. Period.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night in San Francisco and it is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best boxing betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.