Boxing News

When Is Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney? Date, US Ringwalk Time, Undercard & Preview

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight

All you need to know about Saturday’s Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney world super-lightweight title fight. This includes the US ringwalk time, full undercard and a big-fight preview ahead of Saturday’s WBC World Super-Lightweight Title bout from the Chase Center, San Francisco.

When Is The Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Fight?

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is on the line as ‘Rougarou’ aims to defend his belt against the ‘The Dream’, who bids to become a two-division world champion.

The fight takes center stage on Saturday night – December, 9. The fight is being aired live via DAZN on pay-per-view, with six undercard fights also taking place before the main event: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney.

Going into the fight, Haney is priced as the -400 favorite with the best US sportsbooks to extend his record to 31-0. On the flip side, Prograis is the big underdog, priced at as wide as +300 with the majority of offshore sportsbooks.

Both Devin Haney and Regis Prograis are expected to earn extremely lucrative amounts in prize money, with the winner also touted as the best super-lightweight fighter on the planet.

Prograis vs Haney: US Ringwalk Time

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Ringwalks expected: 11:00PM EST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California, USA

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
  • 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)
  •  🏟  Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney fight card from the Chase Center, San Francisco, California on Saturday night. Prograis vs Haney is of course the main event, but there are also six more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of elite Cuban amateur Andy Cruz, world champion boxer and OnlyFans star Ebanie Bridges and a compelling super-lightweight contest over ten rounds in the co-main event between Liam Paro and Montana Love too. Not to mention a few other prospects looking to make a name for themselves.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Super-Lightweight 12
Liam Paro vs Montana Love Super-Lightweight 10
Andy Cruz vs Jovanni Straffon Lightweight 10
Ebanie Bridges vs Miyo Yoshida Bantamweight 10
Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones Super-Featherweight 8
Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8
Shamar Canal vs Jose Antonio Meza Super-Featherweight 6

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Preview

Regis Prograis aims to make a successful first defence of his world 140-pound title this weekend as he faces unbeaten future star of boxing Devin Haney.

‘Rougarou’ has lost just once in his career. That sole defeat came to Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, which is the only loss on the Regis Prograis boxing record. On the flip side of that, Devin Haney’s boxing record is impeccable. He boasts a resumé of 30-0 as of today.

‘The Dream’ has already beaten some elite fighters on his way to becoming the undisputed champion at 135-pounds. Haney of course beat the great Vasyl Lomachenko last time out, not to mention his two wins over George Kambosos Jr and his triumph against Jorge Linares.

Prograis too has beaten several high-caliber fighters throughout his career. The likes of Jose Zepeda, Terry Flanagan, Kiryl Relikh, Ivan Redkach and Tyrone McKenna are just some of the names the 34-year-old Louisiana man has defeated.

This fight is as close to a 50/50 as you are ever likely to see! So much is riding on this fight, both in terms of stature and pedigree. The winner of Prograis vs Haney can truly call themself the single best super-lightweight boxer on the planet. Period.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night in San Francisco and it is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best boxing betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Boxing News

LATEST When Is Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney? Date, US Ringwalk Time, Undercard & Preview

Author image Paul Kelly  •  49min
Devin Haney Net Worth
Boxing News
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the ring on Saturday night. Both boxers are expected to earn an extremely…

Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Super-Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Ahead of the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney clash on Saturday night, boxing fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to…

devin haney
Boxing News
What Is The Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Pay-Per-View Price For Super-Lightweight World Title Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Ebanie Bridges OnlyFans
Boxing News
Does Ebanie Bridges Have OnlyFans? Price, Subscriber Count & Earnings
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)
Boxing News
Top 10 Hottest Female Boxers In The World: Where Does Ebanie Bridges Rank?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Regis Prograis Boxing Record: ‘Rougarou’ Boasts 29-1 Record With 24 Knockouts & Is A Two-Time World Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Arrow to top