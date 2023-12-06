Boxing News

Ebanie Bridges Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals Of Popular OnlyFans Star & World Champion Boxer

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)
Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)

Here is everything you need to know about OnlyFans star and boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges. This includes her net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals. As one of the most popular fighters in the world, Bridges has earned her fair share of money over the years.

Ebanie Bridges Net Worth

Ebanie Bridges is one of the most popular figures in the sport of boxing right now. Due to her looks outside of the ring and fighting ability, Bridges is one of the most talked about female boxers in the world.

The Australian former Mathematics teacher has a successful career before moving into boxing, and seemingly venturing into OnlyFans too. During her amateur boxing days, Bridges earned a Bachelor’s degree in maths, with a minor in PE at Western Sydney University.

She then gained a Masters degree in Teaching, graduating at the top of her class. The 37-year-old also speaks three different langueges fluently – English, Portuguese and Spanish.

As of December 2023, it is reported that Ebanie Bridges’ net worth is somewhere in the region of $2 million (source: factmandu.com).

Bridges’ net worth is mainly down to her career as a professional boxer and of course as an OnlyFans model. The Aussie boxers net worth has jumped massively in the past year or two, ever since she began competing at world level in boxing and since she became a popular figure on OnlyFans.

Ebanie Bridges Career Earnings

Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)
(photo: @ebanie_bridges on Instagram)

After 10 professional boxing fights, Ebanie Bridges’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $250,000 (source: Sports Payouts). This was reportedly how much Bridges earned for her last outing, retaining her IBF World Bantamweight Title against Shannon O’Connell with an eighth round knockout.

This was the biggest purse by quite some distance. Given the fact she is a superstar now, as well as being an extremely popular figure on OnlyFans, it comes as no surprise to learn that Ebanie Bridges is now earning six-figure paydays for her fights.

Away from boxing, Bridges career earnings from OnlyFans have massively increased over the past year. Since launching her OnlyFans profile, Bridges has began to earn huge sums of money on the platform.

In a recent interview, the Australian boxer revealed that she was in fact paid a huge lump sum just to launch an OnlyFans profile: “I got paid over a quarter-of-a-million pounds ($460,000) just to start it [OnlyFans],” revealed the boxing world champion in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“I am a boxer, but I box twice a year. Two paycheques a year is nothing. I’m not getting million like the men from boxing, so I’d be dumb not to maximise what I can earn elsewhere.”

For her world title defence this weekend, Ebanie Bridges is the overriding favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to retain her title. This will once again add to her career earnings, as she is expected to rake in another six-figure purse for her fight on Saturday, December 9.

It is fair to say that Ebanie Bridges isn’t short of a dollar or two. Her net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as her fame continues to grow through boxing, OnlyFans and social media. Given the fact the 37-year-old has such a huge following on social media, it is likely she gets paid per-post too.

Ebanie Bridges Fight Purses (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse
Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon O’Connell $250,000
Ebanie Bridges vs Maria Roman $90,000
Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff $45,000
Ebanie Bridges vs Bec Connelly $30,000
Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon Courtenay $100,000

Purse info per sportspayouts.com

Ebanie Bridges — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #5 Bantamweight (BoxRec)
  • Age: 37
  • Country: Australia
  • Height: 5’1″ (155 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 9-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5

Ebanie Bridges Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Ebanie Bridges’ earnings come from boxing and OnlyFans, she also earns a tidy sum of money outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Bridges’ net worth and career earnings.

The 1986-born boxers biggest endorsement deal as of today is her partnership with Forged Irish Stout. This is of course Conor McGregor’s famous stout brand, with Bridges being at the front and centre of it’s promotion in recent months.

Some of Bridges’ other sponsors include the likes of Spencer Churchill Solicitors, AirLocker, Bet Goodwin, Riches Boxing, Bowl’d Out and Oak Dental Care to name but a few.

All in all, Ebanie Bridges’ various sponsorships certainly help boost her net worth and earnings massively. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Bridges the most money, along with her successful career as an OnlyFans model.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Ebanie Bridges’ next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News

LATEST Regis Prograis Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Rougarou’

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)
Boxing News
Ebanie Bridges Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals Of Popular OnlyFans Star & World Champion Boxer
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

Here is everything you need to know about OnlyFans star and boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges. This includes her net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals. As one of the…

Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Who Is Regis Prograis’ Wife? ‘Rougarou’ Is Happily Married To Long-Term Lover Raquel
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

Regis Prograis is one of the biggest stars in boxing right now, holding the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title. ‘Rougarou’ is a two-time world champion, with just one defeat on his…

ryan garcia
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: 18% Chance Devin Haney is Garcia’s Next Fight
Author image David Evans  •  13h
Devin Haney - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Who Is Devin Haney’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About The Dating History & Love Life Of ‘The Dream’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Devin Haney Net Worth
Boxing News
Devin Haney Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Dream’ Boasts $6 Million Fortune At Just 25-Years-Old
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 4 2023
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Boxing News
Devin Haney Boxing Record: Former Undisputed Lightweight Champion Boasts Incredible 30-0 Unbeaten Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 4 2023
Arrow to top