Here is everything you need to know about OnlyFans star and boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges. This includes her net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals. As one of the most popular fighters in the world, Bridges has earned her fair share of money over the years.

Ebanie Bridges Net Worth

Ebanie Bridges is one of the most popular figures in the sport of boxing right now. Due to her looks outside of the ring and fighting ability, Bridges is one of the most talked about female boxers in the world.

The Australian former Mathematics teacher has a successful career before moving into boxing, and seemingly venturing into OnlyFans too. During her amateur boxing days, Bridges earned a Bachelor’s degree in maths, with a minor in PE at Western Sydney University.

She then gained a Masters degree in Teaching, graduating at the top of her class. The 37-year-old also speaks three different langueges fluently – English, Portuguese and Spanish.

As of December 2023, it is reported that Ebanie Bridges’ net worth is somewhere in the region of $2 million (source: factmandu.com).

Bridges’ net worth is mainly down to her career as a professional boxer and of course as an OnlyFans model. The Aussie boxers net worth has jumped massively in the past year or two, ever since she began competing at world level in boxing and since she became a popular figure on OnlyFans.

Ebanie Bridges Career Earnings

After 10 professional boxing fights, Ebanie Bridges’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $250,000 (source: Sports Payouts). This was reportedly how much Bridges earned for her last outing, retaining her IBF World Bantamweight Title against Shannon O’Connell with an eighth round knockout.

This was the biggest purse by quite some distance. Given the fact she is a superstar now, as well as being an extremely popular figure on OnlyFans, it comes as no surprise to learn that Ebanie Bridges is now earning six-figure paydays for her fights.

Away from boxing, Bridges career earnings from OnlyFans have massively increased over the past year. Since launching her OnlyFans profile, Bridges has began to earn huge sums of money on the platform.

In a recent interview, the Australian boxer revealed that she was in fact paid a huge lump sum just to launch an OnlyFans profile: “I got paid over a quarter-of-a-million pounds ($460,000) just to start it [OnlyFans],” revealed the boxing world champion in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“I am a boxer, but I box twice a year. Two paycheques a year is nothing. I’m not getting million like the men from boxing, so I’d be dumb not to maximise what I can earn elsewhere.”

For her world title defence this weekend, Ebanie Bridges is the overriding favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to retain her title. This will once again add to her career earnings, as she is expected to rake in another six-figure purse for her fight on Saturday, December 9.

It is fair to say that Ebanie Bridges isn’t short of a dollar or two. Her net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as her fame continues to grow through boxing, OnlyFans and social media. Given the fact the 37-year-old has such a huge following on social media, it is likely she gets paid per-post too.

Ebanie Bridges Fight Purses (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon O’Connell $250,000 Ebanie Bridges vs Maria Roman $90,000 Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff $45,000 Ebanie Bridges vs Bec Connelly $30,000 Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon Courtenay $100,000

Purse info per sportspayouts.com

Ebanie Bridges — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 Bantamweight (BoxRec)

Age: 37

Country: Australia

Height: 5’1″ (155 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 9-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 5

Ebanie Bridges Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Ebanie Bridges’ earnings come from boxing and OnlyFans, she also earns a tidy sum of money outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Bridges’ net worth and career earnings.

The 1986-born boxers biggest endorsement deal as of today is her partnership with Forged Irish Stout. This is of course Conor McGregor’s famous stout brand, with Bridges being at the front and centre of it’s promotion in recent months.

Some of Bridges’ other sponsors include the likes of Spencer Churchill Solicitors, AirLocker, Bet Goodwin, Riches Boxing, Bowl’d Out and Oak Dental Care to name but a few.

All in all, Ebanie Bridges’ various sponsorships certainly help boost her net worth and earnings massively. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Bridges the most money, along with her successful career as an OnlyFans model.

