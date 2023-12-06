Ahead of the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney clash on Saturday night, boxing fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Prograis vs Haney fight, including which world super-lightweight title is at stake on fight night.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Fight?

Regis Prograis became a two-time world champion in November 2022 as he knocked out Jose Zepeda in Round 11 to win the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title in emphatic fashion. This is the second time ‘Rougarou’ had won the belt, having been the WBC king for 18 months a few years back.

Devin Haney on the other hand makes his 140-pound debut on Saturday night, stepping up from lightweight where he was the undisputed champion. He has the chance to become a two-division champion and extend his unbeaten record to 31 fights should he win.

‘Rougarou’ is the underdog with the best boxing betting apps, despite being the reigning champion. This of course means ‘The Dream’ is the favorite with US offshore sportsbooks to become a two-division world champion and add to his undefeated resumé.

So, for the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney super-fight on Saturday, December 9, the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with Teofimo Lopez the WBO champion, Subriel Matias the IBF king and Rolly Romero the current WBA champion.

Huge ramifications for the super-lightweight division on Saturday, December 9 from the Chase Center, San Francisco, California as Prograis vs Haney takes centre stage.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title

WBC World Super-Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)

DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK) 🏟 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400