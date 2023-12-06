Boxing News

What Is The Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Pay-Per-View Price For Super-Lightweight World Title Fight?

Paul Kelly
Devin Haney aims to become a two-weight world champion as he steps up to 140-pounds to face the best fighter in the division, Regis Prograis. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated super-lightweight showdown via DAZN PPV – but just how much will it cost fans to watch this fight?

What Is The Prograis vs Haney Pay-Per-View Price?

Boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Saturday’s Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney fight. The WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is the belt on the line on December 9.

‘Rougarou’ is the underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite being the reigning champion. This of course means ‘The Dream’ is the favorite with US online sportsbooks to become a two-division world champion and extend his unbeaten record.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Prograis vs Haney. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via PPV in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from San Francisco, California, including the full undercard, US boxing fans will be forced to pay the $59.99 pay-per-view fee.

DAZN’s price of $59.99 is set for existing subscribers, with a $74.99 PPV price for non-DAZN subscribers. DAZN PPV is the only place boxing fans can watch this bout in the United States.

The fight is being aired live on DAZN for UK boxing fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular DAZN subscriptions.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
  • 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)
  •  🏟  Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
