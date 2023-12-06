Devin Haney aims to become a two-weight world champion as he steps up to 140-pounds to face the best fighter in the division, Regis Prograis. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated super-lightweight showdown via DAZN PPV – but just how much will it cost fans to watch this fight?

What Is The Prograis vs Haney Pay-Per-View Price?

Boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Saturday’s Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney fight. The WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is the belt on the line on December 9.

‘Rougarou’ is the underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite being the reigning champion. This of course means ‘The Dream’ is the favorite with US online sportsbooks to become a two-division world champion and extend his unbeaten record.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Prograis vs Haney. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via PPV in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from San Francisco, California, including the full undercard, US boxing fans will be forced to pay the $59.99 pay-per-view fee.

DAZN’s price of $59.99 is set for existing subscribers, with a $74.99 PPV price for non-DAZN subscribers. DAZN PPV is the only place boxing fans can watch this bout in the United States.

The fight is being aired live on DAZN for UK boxing fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular DAZN subscriptions.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this compelling WBC World Super-Lightweight Title clash.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title

WBC World Super-Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)

DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK) 🏟 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400