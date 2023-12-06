Boxing News

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

Paul Kelly
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the ring on Saturday night. Both boxers are expected to earn an extremely lucrative purse for the bout, but just what is the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney prize money?

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for this world super-lightweight title fight between the champion Regis Prograis and challenger Devin Haney. This huge boxing clash set for 12 rounds goes down from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Saturday night and is simply not to be missed.

Over 18,000 boxing fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous Chase Center to witness this compelling main event. Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too. Despite being the challenger, the best offshore sportsbooks have priced Haney as the betting favorite.

For ‘The Dream’ and ‘Rougarou’, both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. Given the calibre of both fighters and the fact this is a world title fight, the purses for each fighter are set to be rather lucrative. Both men are used to seven-figure paycheques by now!

For the champion, Regis Prograis, he is expected to earn the biggest purse of his career by quite some distance. The 34-year-old reportedly pocketed around $2.5 million in total from his last two fights, and is likely to earn more than that figure just for Saturday’s bout with ‘The Dream’.

In the opposite corner, Devin Haney is also set to receive a rather high purse. Haney himself has publicly stated that he is set to earn a purse of $6 million for the Prograis fight on Saturday night. This is set to be Haney’s third largest purse, behind the Vasyl Lomachenko fight ($8.5m) and George Kambosos Jr rematch ($9.2m).

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

How Much Will The Prograis vs Haney Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Whoever gets their hand raised will life the coveted WBC strap, with just one world title belt on the line in Prograis vs Haney. Not only that, but there is likely to be an added monetary incentive for the winner too.

In Sunday’s main event, Devin Haney is the -400 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. This may come as a surprise to some fans, given the fact ‘The Dream’ is the challenger and is making his debut up at super-lightweight against a proven champion.

A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy the reigning champion, Regis Prograis, as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +300 with the best US sportsbooks to retain his title and hand Haney the first defeat of his career.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
  • 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)
  •  🏟  Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts.
