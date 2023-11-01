Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Provides Kylian Mbappe Update After The Frenchman’s Cheeky Gesture At Ballon d’Or Gala

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been flirting with each other since the dawn of time, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) making another seemingly suggestive gesture on Monday (October 30). Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has urged fans not to read too much into it, saying there is nothing new to report on the Mbappe-Madrid saga.

Kylian Mbappe’s Cheeky Response To Real Madrid Links

Mbappe was in attendance when his former PSG teammate Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or Award in Paris on Monday night. The Frenchman, who scored a hat-trick as France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, finished third behind Messi and Erling Haaland in the Ballon d’Or race.

At the ceremony, Mbappe spoke to the press, who predictably asked whether he would move to Real Madrid after his PSG contract expired in June 2024. Instead of verbally confirming or denying, Mbappe fueled speculation by winking and brushing the question off.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Mbappe Remains Undecided On Real Madrid

Real Madrid have long been chasing Mbappe’s signature, and Romano believes that the two parties are yet to finalize the deal. In his Daily Briefing column, the journalist claimed that both Los Blancos and Mbappe are focused on their projects and there would not be any developments before 2024.

The Italian journalist said:

Kylian Mbappe attracted some attention with his reaction to being asked about moving to Real Madrid next summer, but I’m afraid I still have nothing at all to report at this point. 

I don’t expect any big movement now in this moment of the year. Mbappe is focused on PSG and Real Madrid are happy with their current situation, then in 2024 it will become clear what he wants to do with PSG on the contract situation… and at that point, with Real Madrid too.”

He concluded by adding:

We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s nothing happening now, despite stories.”

Mbappe, 24, was close to joining the Whites in June 2022 but ended up signing a contract extension with PSG. He has declared he wishes to run down his current contract, but the French champions are yet to throw in the towel.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior
Soccer

LATEST Report: Vinicius Junior’s Salary Revealed After Latest Real Madrid Contract Extension

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  25min
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Provides Kylian Mbappe Update After The Frenchman’s Cheeky Gesture At Ballon d’Or Gala
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been flirting with each other since the dawn of time, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) making another seemingly suggestive gesture on Monday (October 30)….

3 Premier League Teams Are Interested In Wirtz
Soccer
Journalist Names 3 Premier League Teams That Are Showing The Most Interest In Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Renowned journalist Dean Jones has claimed Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are three Premier League teams showing the most interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. Jones, however,…

Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon dOr
Soccer
5 Youngest Players To Win The Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi Claims 3rd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Manchester City With The Champions League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Teams In The World (November 2023): Manchester City Top List By Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England
Soccer
“Nobody was better than Haaland” – Lothar Matthaus Questions Merit Of Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 31 2023
Lionel Messi One Of The Oldest Players To Win Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“Being a manager is something that attracts me” – Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Issues Interesting Barcelona Update
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 31 2023
Arrow to top