Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been flirting with each other since the dawn of time, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) making another seemingly suggestive gesture on Monday (October 30). Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has urged fans not to read too much into it, saying there is nothing new to report on the Mbappe-Madrid saga.

Kylian Mbappe’s Cheeky Response To Real Madrid Links

Mbappe was in attendance when his former PSG teammate Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or Award in Paris on Monday night. The Frenchman, who scored a hat-trick as France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, finished third behind Messi and Erling Haaland in the Ballon d’Or race.

At the ceremony, Mbappe spoke to the press, who predictably asked whether he would move to Real Madrid after his PSG contract expired in June 2024. Instead of verbally confirming or denying, Mbappe fueled speculation by winking and brushing the question off.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Mbappe Remains Undecided On Real Madrid

Real Madrid have long been chasing Mbappe’s signature, and Romano believes that the two parties are yet to finalize the deal. In his Daily Briefing column, the journalist claimed that both Los Blancos and Mbappe are focused on their projects and there would not be any developments before 2024.

The Italian journalist said:

“Kylian Mbappe attracted some attention with his reaction to being asked about moving to Real Madrid next summer, but I’m afraid I still have nothing at all to report at this point.

“I don’t expect any big movement now in this moment of the year. Mbappe is focused on PSG and Real Madrid are happy with their current situation, then in 2024 it will become clear what he wants to do with PSG on the contract situation… and at that point, with Real Madrid too.”

He concluded by adding:

“We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s nothing happening now, despite stories.”

Mbappe, 24, was close to joining the Whites in June 2022 but ended up signing a contract extension with PSG. He has declared he wishes to run down his current contract, but the French champions are yet to throw in the towel.