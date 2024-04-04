Real Madrid center-back Eder Militao will reportedly get meaningful game time in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

Eder Militao Recently Recovered From ACL Injury

La Liga giants Real Madrid suffered a massive blow at the start of the season. Shortly after losing first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, Los Blancos saw another of their first-team stars rush to the treatment room. In the 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on La Liga opening day, Militao tore his ACL and came off the field in the 50th minute. He went under the knife soon after and many expected him to return only after the end of the season.

However, courtesy of his vigor, the Brazilian center-back recovered well ahead of time to return to training and was named in Real Madrid’s meeting with Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 31. Coach Carlo Ancelotti took a cautious approach with his introduction, bringing him in the 89th minute when the game was all but settled. The Italian coach did not want to rush his return but wanted to give him a taste of the action after starving for 232 days.

Real Madrid Plan To Use Top Defender Against Manchester City

According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Football-Espana), Ancelotti plans to use Militao in the UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City. However, he will, once again, be careful with his involvement.

According to the aforementioned report, Ancelotti does not plan to use Militao in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (April 9). He will only feature if there is a personnel emergency. The former Chelsea manager wants to deploy Militao in the La Liga clash with Mallorca on Saturday (March 13) to check if he is ready to feature in the high-octane return leg at the Etihad Stadium on April 17. It is unclear whether Ancelotti is planning a starting XI or substitute role for Militao.

If Militao proves his fitness, it could be a major boost for Real Madrid against the Treble holders. While Antonio Rudiger has been in superb form at the back, Nacho Fernandez has failed to complement him. Make-shift center-back Aurelien Tchouameni has lately been serving as Rudiger’s partner, but the Frenchman has yet to face a team of Manchester City’s quality.