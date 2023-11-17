NFL

Ravens News: Mark Andrews Injury “Looks Season Ending”, Says Harbaugh

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Baltimore Ravens came out of their Thursday Night Football game against the division rival Bengals with a huge victory. The win improves their record to 8-3 and solidifies them as one of the top teams in the AFC, but more importantly, widened the gap between them and at least one of the other teams vying for the AFC North crown. But they took a big hit that has a chance to shake up their season during the game, and the news isn’t good on tight end Mark Andrews.

Ravens Lose Mark Andrews Early, News Could Be Grim

On the opening drive of the game, Andrews caught a 9-yard pass and got down to the Bengals 13-yard line, but he was pulled down by a defender in an awkward position, appearing to have his lower leg rolled up and landed on. He laid on the ground in obvious, writhing pain as team doctors rushed onto the field, and quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his helmet down in frustration after coming over and checking on his favorite receiver.

There was a glimmer of hope as cameras showed Andrews walking off of the field and into the tunnel under his own power, but he had a pronounced limp and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the contest.

Harbaugh Fears A Season-Ending Injury

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media after the game, and had an unfortunate update on the injured tight end:

Unfortunately, on the negative side, Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season-ending injury. Our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews so this is gonna be hard for him but we’re gonna be there for him all the way.

It will be a tough blow for a Super Bowl hopeful. Andrews is and has been the top target for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. He has been the team’s leading receiver in 3 of the past 4 seasons, and has come on as one of the top tight ends in the league.

The next tight ends listed on the depth chart for the Ravens are Isaiah Likely, who has 9 catches for 89 yards on the year, and Charlie Kolar, who caught his first pass of the season on Thursday night. Baltimore will have a ten-day break before playing the Chargers on Sunday, November 26th.

