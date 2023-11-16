To kick off Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals will be on the road to face the Ravens on TNF. These AFC North rivals met earlier this season. Baltimore took home the 27-24 win back on September 17th. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are 7-3 this season but are coming off a tough 33-31 loss to the Browns.

Much like the Ravens, the Bengals also lost a close matchup in Week 10. Cincinnati was at home last Sunday to face C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Joe Burrow and the Bengals scored with about a minute and a half left. Leaving just enough time for Stroud to set the team up for a game-winning field goal. That loss put the Bengals at 5-4 this season. They need a win tonight to stay competitive in the AFC playoff push.

Can the Bengals upset the Ravens on the road tonight in an AFC North showdown?

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Bengals vs. Ravens game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Ravens game Week 11

1. Mark Andrews Over 57.5 receiving yards @ (-137) via BetOnline

After being taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mark Andrews has become one of the league’s best tight ends. In his six professional seasons, he’s been a Pro Bowler three times and has one first-team All-Pro selection. The 28-year-old has 43 catches for 521 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Andrew’s is averaging (57.9) yards per game this season.

Tonight, his O/U for receiving yards is set at (57.5) vs. the Bengals. The All-Pro TE has gone over that number in five of his nine games played this season. While Andrews is still one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets, he’s second on the team in receptions this season after rookie WR Zay Flowers.

2. Joe Burrow Over 253.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The Cincinnati Bengals started slow this season, going 1-3 in their first four games. Since then, they’ve gone 4-1 and took their first loss since the beginning of October this past Sunday. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be looking to have a big game tonight vs. the AFC North rivals. In his past five games played, Burrow has looked the healthiest he’s been all season and is finally himself. We’ve seen that through his ability to scramble in the pocket and get extra yards.

Burrow’s O/U for passing yards is set at (253.5) vs. the Ravens. He’s averaging (245.3) yards per game this season. However, Burrow is averaging (296) yards per game over his last five plays. The former #1 overall pick had had back-to-back games with 340+ passing yards and is finally starting to get in a groove. Cincinnati has a tough matchup tonight vs. Baltimore.

3. Lamar Jackson Under 28.5 pass attempts @ (+100) via BetOnline

In 10 games played this season, the Baltimore Ravens are 7-3. They lost their last game 33-31 to Cleveland but had won four straight before then. In his first season with Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator, the Ravens are averaging (27.0) points per game. That is the fifth-most in the league in 2023. Baltimore’s offense has been firing this season and Jackson is being utilized as a passer. Last year, he averaged (186.8) passing yards per game.

That number has increased to (217.7) yards per game in 2023. The second-highest passing yards average of his career. While he is being used as a passer more, Jackson still averages around nine rushing attempts per game this season. His O/U for passing attempts is set at (28.5) tonight vs. the Bengals. This season, Jackson has only gone over that number in two of his ten games played.