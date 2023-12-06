NFL

Rams Depth Chart: Veteran kicker Mason Crosby is signing with Los Angeles after 16 seasons in Green Bay

Zach Wolpin
While offense and defense are extremely important, having quality special teams play matters just as much. That is something that Sean McVay’s Rams have struggled to do in 2023. Their kicking situation has been far from ideal. Los Angeles has already used two different kickers and they may be headed to their third. 

According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the Rams are signing 39-year-old Mason Crosby to their practice squad. The report is that they intend to move him up to the 53-man roster and he will kick for them this Sunday. Crosby played in Green Bay for 16 seasons and this will be his first time suiting up for a different franchise in the NFL.

Mason Crosby is being signed by the Rams to stop their kicking problems


In the 2023 season, the Rams have already used two kickers. To start the year, Brett Maher was the kicker for Los Angeles. However, seven missed field goals in seven games was enough for the Rams to move on. Next, they had Lucas Havrisik come in and he’s struggled over their last few games. Havrisik has missed three kicks in the last two weeks. Two field goals and one extra point.

This was his first time playing in the regular season and the Rams look like they’re moving on. To fix their kicking problems this season, Los Angeles is now signing veteran kicker Mason Crosby to their practice squad. Last season, Crosby went 25-29 on field goals and 37-39 on extra points for the Packers. However, he failed to hit a field goal over 50 yards in 2022.


Through 12 games this season, the Rams are 6-6. They are on the bubble of making the 2023 playoffs heading into Week 14. Four 6-6 teams are fighting for the final two spots available in the NFC playoff race. If the season ended today, the Rams would be 8th in the playoff race and would just miss the postseason. If they do make the playoffs, Los Angeles wants to have their kicking issues solved. They’ll hope that Mason Crosby will be the answer to those problems.

