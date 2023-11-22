Rams Officially Designate Kyren Williams To Return To Practice

The Los Angeles Rams have officially designated Running back Kyren Williams to return to practice and is expected to play Sunday versus Arizona.

Rams officially designated RB Kyren Williams to return to practice today and he is expected to play Sunday vs. Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2023

Williams had been on the shelf for the last 4 games due to a high ankle sprain, but he looks like to be passed that injury. Even though these types of injuries do not usually make the player be 100% through the whole season, players like Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler have come back from them and have been effective.

Kyren Williams basically won the starting running back job from Cam Akers a couple weeks into the season. His play on the field made the Rams trade Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. This set up his path to be the lead running back. After the injury, the Rams had an assortment of running backs brought in to fill the void. They stuck with Royce Freeman and former Ram Darrell Henderson. Henderson was waived yesterday which gives more hope and optimism that Williams will return to lead back duties. Freeman will most likely be the backup and has shown to be a decent fill in.

Kyren Williams is coming back at the right time, however, this Rams offense has been very underwhelming. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have had their fair share of injuries. It is only a matter of time in which all of them are healthy and ready to go. The Rams’ playoff hopes are not dead yet with a win last week, but it’s not for certain that they make the playoffs by any means.

The Los Angeles Rams are +400 to make the playoffs according to California sportsbooks.

Williams coming back to this offense will give a spark to rushing attack. He may not command as many touches he would before the injury. His presence on the field should boost this team as a whole.