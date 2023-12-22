Raiders Player On Facing Chiefs: “We’re Not Worried About Them”

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-16 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the last 18 matchups between the two sides. Kansas City has won six of them in a row, including a 31-17 result just last month, but at least one player on the Raiders’ roster feels confident that his team can go into Arrowhead Stadium and defeat Patrick Mahomes and company in Week 16.

Raiders Confident In Their Chances Of Beating Chiefs

There hasn’t been a lot to celebrate or boast about for the Raiders so far in 2023. They have dealt with quarterback issues throughout the season and saw their head coach fired after eight games, and the team is now sitting at 6-8 and in third place in the AFC West, just one loss away from official elimination.

But despite their struggles, cornerback Jack Jones believes that Las Vegas has what it takes to pull off the double-digit upset on Monday.

“We’re not worried about them. It’s Patrick Mahomes you’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

The Chiefs certainly haven’t been the dominant team that we’ve been used to seeing in recent memory. The struggles have been obvious as the wide receiver group has been a let-down, limiting Mahomes ability to achieve the things that he did in the past. Because of it, he’ll likely play the first road playoff game of his career next month.

Chiefs Will Be Hungry For A Home Win

But aside from the kick of confidence that the Raiders have after their 63-21 win in the last game they played, there isn’t much reason to be brashly confident about for Las Vegas. The Chiefs are hungry for a win to keep their standing in the AFC playoffs, and they can clinch the division if they come out with a victory, so the Raiders will certainly have their hands full.

Jack Jones has played in four games with the Raiders after starting the season with the Patriots. In those four contests, he has 15 total tackles, including one for a loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown in last week’s game against the Chargers.

The game against the Chiefs will be a 12 noon local start, and Kansas City is currently listed as a 10-point favorite. In the last matchup between the two sides, Mahomes threw for 298 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Jones had five tackles.