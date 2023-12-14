NFL

Chiefs Will Play Against Backup Quarterbacks For The Rest Of The Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Kansas City Chiefs are far from the dominant team that we’ve been accustomed to them being. The defending champions have had a tougher go of things this season, and things have gotten particularly bad over the past month or so. Patrick Mahomes and company has now lost 3 of their last 4 games, including their last two, and have seen their record drop to 8-5 through the first 14 weeks. They will be fighting for position in the AFC playoff race down the stretch, and they’ll have some winnable games over some lesser-known quarterbacks in the final four contests.

Chiefs To Face Zappe, O’Connell Among Others

Injuries have always been a part of the game, but it seems as though ailments are striking the quarterback position in the NFL more than ever in 2023. It feels as though a different starting QB has been lost for the year with each passing week, including guys like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, and Justin Herbert.

Because of the rash of injuries, we have seen a slew of different, perhaps “no name” quarterbacks take the field this season. And coming down the home stretch of the season, the Chiefs will benefit greatly from the unfortunate situations that their opponents find themselves in.

Catching The Ravens Will Be An Uphill Battle

In their next contest this coming weekend, Kansas City will take on New England, and the Patriots will be starting Bailey Zappe for the third straight time. They’ll then face off against the Raiders, who have had little success with Aiden O’Connell after he relieves Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the year. And during the final two weeks of the regular season, they’ll play against Jake Browning and Easton Stick, assuming that those two players will be healthy by the time those contests roll around.

The Chiefs will be looking to take advantage. They are currently the 3-seed in the AFC, and are a full two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the conference and rights to home field advantage in the playoffs. Catching Lamar Jackson and company will be a tough task, and it could spell their ultimate doom if they don’t, as Patrick Mahomes has never played a road playoff game in the entirety of his career.

For Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the Chiefs are listed as 7.5 point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
