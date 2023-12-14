At 5-8 heading into TNF vs. the Chargers, the Raiders will likely miss the postseason in 2023. Even if they did win, Las Vegas would have an uphill battle and a narrow path to the playoffs. The team has a quick turnaround in Week 15 playing on TNF and the Raiders are dealing with injuries.

In their last game, Las Vegas lost 3-0 to the Vikings at home. Starting RB Josh Jacobs carried the ball 13 times for 34 yards and failed to reach the end zone. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a quad injury that has his Week 15 status in jeopardy. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Jacobs is doubtful to play on TNF in Week 15. Not an easy player for Las Vegas to replace.

From @GMFB: Taking a look at the big injuries for TNF, including #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs’ status being in doubt with a quad injury. pic.twitter.com/r1L2WtL6HA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2023



Tonight’s contest vs. the Chargers will be Josh Jacobs’ first game missed this season. The 25-year-old is leading the NFL with (233) carries so far this season. However, Jacobs’ production is not where it was in 2022. Last season, he led the NFL with (1, 653) rushing yards and (97.2) rushing yards per game. In 2023, he’s down to (61.9) yards per contest.

Jacobs has also been the clear-cut RB1 for Las Vegas and every other RB on their roster has struggled to get carries. Zamir White is the next closest RB to Jacobs with (20) carries this season. That is still 113 fewer carries than the All-Pro this season. With Jacobs likely missing Week 15 vs. the Chargers, White will certainly have an increased workload.

Along with Zamir White, expect to see the Radiers use Ameer Abdullah at RB on TNF as well. Without Jacobs, it will be all hands on deck to keep the RB position productive all night. Abdullah only has six carries in the entire season and that number will certainly increase after Las Vegas’ Week 15 matchup vs. the Chargers.