Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Newcastle evening all-weather fixture for his two recommended bets/trades on Thursday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday February 10th

NEWCASTLE 5.30

TOMMY TAYLOR went through a long drought in handicap company, drawing a blank in his first 45 outings at this level. Kevin Ryan (0-23) and Johnny Levins (0-14) both failed to get a handicap win out of him and it took current trainer Grant Tuer a few goes but he has clearly found the key to the eight-year-old, who rocks up tonight on a four-timer. He looks a solid bet again as his main market rival VINDOBALA is vulnerable in small fields. His two wins have come in fields of 14 and 12 runners and his record in fields of 11 or less reads 74245493322 (0-11). Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or take a fixed odds price.

Recommendation: Back TOMMY TAYLOR

NEWCASTLE 7.00

ORIENTAL LILY was probably unsuited to Southwell when only tenth of 14 on New Year’s Day and has since run two respectable races here at Newcastle under 5lb claimer Amie Waugh, a fourth of nine and 12-1 fifth of 12. She was weak in the betting last time and it’s interesting to see Paul Mulrennan who took over in the saddle from Waugh when the veteran mare scored over course and distance in November, back on board. He’s only ridden her on three occasions over sprint trips, winning twice over 6f and finishing second by a neck over 5f. The forecast headwind will help her patient style and she can be backed each-way in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back ORIENTAL LILY

