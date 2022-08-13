Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew ends the week with two recommended bets/trades at Pontefract and Chelmsford on Sunday, August 14th.
PONTEFRACT 3.00
ADAAY IN ASIA has a fantastic record over 6f in high summer (June to August), recording form figures of 1113111 (6-7). She’s up in class but is well drawn in stall 3 and it will be disappointing if she doesn’t make the frame. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back ADAAY IN ASIA in Pontefract 3.00
CHELMSFORD 3.45
Trainer George Scott hasn’t got the greatest record when returning one of his runners to the track quickly, especially on the all-weather. Those who were coming back nine days or sooner since their latest outing were just 12 from 99 for a loss of £66.47 (expected winners = 20.53). On the all-weather only, their record is just one from 35. TIMESTAMP won well over course and distance in the first-time tongue-tie just four days ago – his first start since gelded – but is far from certain to back that up. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Oppose TIMESTAMP in Chelmsford 3.45
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
