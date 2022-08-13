Inspiral Off To France For Sunday’s Prix Jacques Le Marois 2022

The Prix Jaques Le Marois 2022, which will be run this Sunday at Deauville (France), is all set up to be a ‘crackerjack’ of a renewal with a strong UK presence that includes the 2000 Guineas winner, Coroebus, plus the Frankie Dettori-ridden Inspiral, who will be looking to bet back on track after a shock defeat in the Falmouth Stakes last month.
What Time/Date Is The Prix Jacques Le Marois 2022
The Prix Jacues Le Marois is a Group One race run over 1m at Deauville racecourse.
🕙Time: 2:55pm (UK time)
📅Date: Sunday 14th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: Deauville
💰 Winner: £480,168 (Group 1)
📺 TV: Sky
Gosden Hoping To Get Inspiral Back On Track
Inspiral was last seen flopping in the Group One Falmouth Stakes at the Newmarket July Festival – beaten as the 1/7 market leader that day by Prosperous Voyage. Frankie said afterwards that the filly ran flat, while with that only her second race since last October connections were also pointing to that as a possible reason for her poor showing.
That defeat at long odds-on saw her as only the second defeated 1/7 shot in a Group One race since the turn of the millennium!
However, with 37 days to recover, she’s back to rebuild her previously tall reputation this Sunday in the Group One Prix Jacques Le Marois – a race that Frankie Dettori has won three times in the last 5 years, including the last two for Gosden when guiding home Palace Pier.
Nine Heading To Post For Prix Jacques Le Marois
Full runners for the 2022 Prix Jacues Le Marois (Sun, 14th Aug)
1. BATHRAT LEON
Age: 4
Weight: 9-5
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Recent Form: 00-914
Raider from Japan that was last seen running a blinder in the G1 Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood – beaten only 3 1/2 lengths behind the highest-rated horse on the planet – Baaeed. Prior to that won the G2 Godolphin Mile at Meydan so is no slouch and could easily out-run his odds again.
2. DJO FRANCAIS
Age: 4
Weight: 9-5
Trainer: J-C Rouget
Recent Form: 33-171
Winner of 4 of his 9 starts on the turf, including a G3 at Chantilly last time out over a mile. Big step up in grade here though, with Listed and G3 races the highest he’s contested so would need to find some improvement. Trainer J-C Rouget is yet to win this race.
3. ORDER OF AUSTRALIA
Age: 5
Weight: 9-5
Trainer: A P O’Brien
Recent Form: 20-317
From the powerful Aidan O’Brien Irish yard that won this race for the only time in 2012 with Excelebration. Was, however, last of 7 in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last time – beaten 8 lengths – so on that form has a bit of ground to make up with Bathrat Leon (4th). He’s also coming here having lost his last six races run over a mile.
4. STATE OF REST
Age: 4
Weight: 9-5
Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
Recent Form: 11-131
Classy colt and another flying the flag for Ireland. Landed the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June on his last start – making all that day to win by a length. However, the form of that run has been knocked since with the second – Bay Bridge – running down the field in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. That said, could make another bold bid from the front and been freshened up with 2 months too. But the other big question mark is the drop back in trip here from 1m2f to 1m.
5. EREVANN
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Trainer: J-C Rouget
Recent Form: 1-11
Another from the J-C Rouget yard and comes here unbeaten from three runs. Each success has been by under a length so hard to totally trust the form and also takes a big leap up from winning a G3 at Chantilly last time.
6. COROEBUS
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Recent Form: 121-11
Big Godolphin player and the likely favourite here. Landed the English 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in April and backed that up with a hard-fought win in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Has now won 4 of his 5 starts, with his only defeat coming by a neck in the 2021 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. Not a flashy sort (in terms of how he wins), but is a tough colt and will get a handy age allowance here of the older horses (6lbs). Godolphin have won this race five times in the past.
7. LIGHT INFANTRY
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Trainer: David Simcock
Recent Form: 11-92
English runner from the David Simcock team. 9th in the 2000 Guineas to Coroebus so has ground to find with that one, but took a step forward to be runner-up in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville last month so that track form is a plus. Gets weight off the older horses too and has only had four career runs. But you feel he’ll need to step up again.
8. PROSPEROUS VOYAGE
Age: 3
Weight: 8-9
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Recent Form: 22-201
The horse that caused the shock win over Inspiral in the Falmouth Stakes last time out. A repeat of that run would certainly make her interesting and could be the forgotten horse here. Being a 3 year-old filly also gets 10lbs off the oldr horses, but the niggle would be if that last win was a one-off. Prior to that she was 6 races without a success.
9. INSPIRAL
Age: 3
Weight: 8-9
Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Recent Form: 111-12
Big talking horse from last season that won all four starts. Returned with an easy win in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and as a result was all the rage for the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last month. But was turned over that day at odds of 1/7, running flat and well below her best. Connections suggested the race might have come too soon after Ascot, so the 37 day break here is a plus. She’s a big player if able to bounce back and has Frankie riding, who needs just one more success in this race to become the winning most jockey.
Coroebus Our Prix Jacques Le Marois Betting Tip
Godolphin have mopped-up five wins in this French Group one and they’ve a cracking chance of making that six on Sunday with COROEBUS.
This Charlie Appleby-trained 3 year-old has only tasted defeat once from his opening five runs and is already a two-time Group One winner. Yes, he’s not a flashy sort that wins on the bridle, but knows how to get the job done and battle – that was backed up with a gutsy win last time in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The form of his Guineas win was also boosted since, when stablemate Native Trail went onto win the Irish 2000 Guineas and then go down by just 1/2 in the Coral-Eclipse. Connections have freshened him up with 2 months off and so will head here ready to rumble again is get the verdict with a handy 6lbs weight allowance off the older horses up his sleeve too.
Prix Jacques Le Marois Recent Winners
- 2021 – PALACE PIER (7/10 fav)
- 2020 – PALACE PIER (13/10 fav)
- 2019 – ROMANISED (7/2)
- 2018 – ALPHA CENTAURI (9/10 fav)
- 2017 – AL WUKAIR (4/1)
- 2016 – RIBCHESTER (11/4)
