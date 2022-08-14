Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four meetings from Chelmsford, Pontefract, Tramore and Southwell underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.25pm at Chelmsford, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.33pm at Southwell.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Pontefract and one from Chelmsford, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Chelmsford, Pontefract, Tramore and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – TIMESTAMP @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 3.45 Chelmsford

Our NAP of the day comes at Chelmsford in the 3:45 as all eyes will be drawn to the George Scott runner – Timestamp. This 3 year-old heads here in good order after a win at the track by an impressive 5 1/2 lengths

Up 6lbs for that looks fair and in the same grade here too. Jockey Darragh Keenan rides again too and with that last run also being his first since being gelded should have more to come.

NEXT BEST – TIPPY TOES @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 3.10 Chelmsford



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Chelmsford on the all-weather track where we have sided with Tippy Toes. This Mark Johnston runner is a proven CD winner and has a fair draw in 4.



Ran well in a Listed race at Chester last time too, so the ease back into a handicap will make things easier and has plenty of experience in the saddle with Franny Norton riding.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Chelmsford, Pontefract, Tramore and Southwell on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Dark Design @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Schwartz @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.35 La Equinata @ 24/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Tippy Toes (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 Timestamp (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

4.20 Dors Toyboy @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 City Vaults @ SP with Bet UK

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Cinque Verde @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.25 Wor Willie @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.00 Gale Force Maya @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.35 Ikhtiraaq @ 4/7 with Bet UK

4.10 Maggie’s Delight @ 39/20 with Bet UK

4.45 Three Start @ 5/4 with Bet UK

5.20 Dream Together @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Tramore Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Old Bill Barley @ 4/11 with Bet UK

2.15 Bite That @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.50 Walk On The Moon @ 8/13 with Bet UK

3.25 Golden Sandbank @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.00 Hollymount @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.35 Pat Coyne @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.10 Lady Of The Vale @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

2.08 Kiritimati Island @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.43 Elusive Truth @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.18 The Mouse King @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.53 Badri @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.28 Dark Side Thunder @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.03 Ustath @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.33 Lord Torranga @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change