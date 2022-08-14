We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Sunday, 14 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Gale Force Maya. She contests the Listed 6f Flying Fillies’ Stakes at Pontefract this afternoon (3:00). Michael Dods’ in-form mare looks well worth a wager at terrific 13/8 odds.

Never out of the first two in four starts at this horse racing venue, Gale Force Maya comes here in the form of her life. The daughter of Gale Force Ten is also three from six this season. After three great efforts at York, she rates our horse racing NAP of the Day here.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Gale Force Maya win?

It has been profitable to follow the Dods stable at Pontefract on top betting sites this site. This yard also does very well with its sprinters. In Gale Force Maya, Dods has a six-year-old who rounded off last season with a couple of wins in Premier Fillies’ Handicaps and then going down by a short-head at this level.

The form of her reappearance win in another Newmarket handicap has been advertised this summer by the runner-up and third home. Gala Force Maya also cashed in on a mark of 99 and defied a welter burden of 10st 2lb to score at York after two efforts down the field in this grade. This is another of her horse racing results that has worked out well.

Today’s horse racing NAP in a purple patch right now

Both the second and third won their next two starts. Gale Force Maya was then held just a couple of lengths by Flotus when third in the Group 3 Summer Stakes on the Knavesmire. This confirmed previous form, but was a career best effort with horse racing betting sites returning her at 12/1. Gala Force Maya then won another York handicap off 104.

If she did that, then she should be up to landing a Listed race. With regular jockey Connor Beasley in the saddle and yielding £15 profit off a £1 level stake at Pontefract this season, Gala Force Maya just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 14 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £26.25 if she can follow-up. New customers qualify for £40 in bonuses when signing up and placing such a wager.

