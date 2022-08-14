Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s ITV Racing Bets, Sun 14th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Sunday 14th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Pontefract, Southwell and Chelmsford races on the afternoon.



Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

Sir Michael Stoute has a good record with his runners at Pontefract (30% with 3yo) and also won this race 12 months ago. He bids to follow-up with this Invincible Spirit gelding, who was a head winner at Yarmouth last time out.

Easy winner here last time out (5 1/2 lengths) and was also first run back after being gelded. Seemed to love the step up to 1m6f and a 6lb rise might not be enough to stop him going in again.

Just the 2 runners here but the Mark Johnston runner looks the one getting weight from the Mulholland horse. A fair second last time out at Yarmouth and only had 4 career runs so should have more in the tank in terms of improvement.

On a three timer after two narrow wins here over 5f and 6f. 5lbs higher this time so more on his plate but clearly in good order and Jo Mason, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.

