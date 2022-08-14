Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s ITV Racing Bets, Sun 14th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Sunday 14th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Pontefract, Southwell and Chelmsford races on the afternoon.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 50/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).
Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today
IKHTIRAAQ @ 4/7 with BetUK – 3.35 Pontefract
Sir Michael Stoute has a good record with his runners at Pontefract (30% with 3yo) and also won this race 12 months ago. He bids to follow-up with this Invincible Spirit gelding, who was a head winner at Yarmouth last time out.
TIMESTAMP @ 11/8 with BetUK – 3.45 Chelmsford
Easy winner here last time out (5 1/2 lengths) and was also first run back after being gelded. Seemed to love the step up to 1m6f and a 6lb rise might not be enough to stop him going in again.
MAGGIE’S DELIGHT @ 39/20 with BetUK – 4.10 Pontefract
Just the 2 runners here but the Mark Johnston runner looks the one getting weight from the Mulholland horse. A fair second last time out at Yarmouth and only had 4 career runs so should have more in the tank in terms of improvement.
MARWARI @ 4/1 with BetUK – 5.03 Southwell
On a three timer after two narrow wins here over 5f and 6f. 5lbs higher this time so more on his plate but clearly in good order and Jo Mason, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 50/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Other Horse Racing Tips
Placepot Tips – Sunday 14th August
Each-Way Betting Tip – Sunday 14th August
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Sunday 14th August
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Sunday 14th August
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Prix Jacques Le Marois Tips – Sunday 14th August
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
RELATED: 2022 Great St Wilfrid Handicap Trends and Tips For Ripon Race
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.