Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – August 14th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in typically good form this week and has three bets at Pontefract and Chelmsford on Sunday, August 14th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

PONTEFRACT 1.50

TALHA (system – Havana Grey, turf sprints)

Progeny of first-season sire Havana Grey have had a fantastic time in sprints (5f-6f) on turf, landing 30 of their 153 starts (19.6% strike-rate) for a £68.04 to the usual £1 stake. Richard Fahey’s TALHA could be worth a small interest on his debut.

PONTEFRACT 3.00

ADAAY IN ASIA (system – time of year)

ADAAY IN ASIA arrives here on a hat-trick after wins at Glorious Goodwood and Ascot and has 6f figures in high summer (June to August) of 1113111 (6-7). I’m not sure that she’ll be capable of beating 6-4 favourite GAYLE FORCE MAYA but she’ll give us a run for our money and is worth an each-way punt from a good draw.

CHELMSFORD 4.20

NOOO MORE (system – Gay Kelleway, first-time visor)

Gay Kelleway has a solid record when using a first-time visor, scoring with 12 of the 75 qualifiers since 2008 (16% strike-rate) for a profit of £82.39 to a £1 level stake at SP. The six who ran at Chelmsford had form figures of 267112 and NOOO MORE, though a nine-race maiden, could be worth chancing to very small stakes now that he wears the headgear.

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Saturday 13th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Saturday 13th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 13th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Saturday 13th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Hungerford Stakes Tips and Trends

ITV Racing Tips Today From Newbury and Newmarket

Great St Wilfrid Handicap Tips and Trends

New Customers – Bet £20 & Get £60 in Free Bets with BetUK

Over at online bookie BetUK, there’s a neat new customer offer where punters can sign up and get £60 in free bets after betting £20. Here are all the details:

New customers must stake a minimum amount of £20 on any sporting event.

The minimum odds for a qualifying bet are 1.5 (1/2).

A maximum of 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 free bets credited when a qualifying bet on selected events is settled.

Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet.

Free bets expire after 7 days of the qualifying bet settling, are non-withdrawable and not returned with winnings.

This promotion is available between 03/08/22 and 15/08/22. Further terms and conditions apply.

Related