Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – August 14th

PONTEFRACT 1.50
TALHA (system – Havana Grey, turf sprints)
Progeny of first-season sire Havana Grey have had a fantastic time in sprints (5f-6f) on turf, landing 30 of their 153 starts (19.6% strike-rate) for a £68.04 to the usual £1 stake. Richard Fahey’s TALHA could be worth a small interest on his debut.
PONTEFRACT 3.00
ADAAY IN ASIA (system – time of year)
ADAAY IN ASIA arrives here on a hat-trick after wins at Glorious Goodwood and Ascot and has 6f figures in high summer (June to August) of 1113111 (6-7). I’m not sure that she’ll be capable of beating 6-4 favourite GAYLE FORCE MAYA but she’ll give us a run for our money and is worth an each-way punt from a good draw.
CHELMSFORD 4.20
NOOO MORE (system – Gay Kelleway, first-time visor)
Gay Kelleway has a solid record when using a first-time visor, scoring with 12 of the 75 qualifiers since 2008 (16% strike-rate) for a profit of £82.39 to a £1 level stake at SP. The six who ran at Chelmsford had form figures of 267112 and NOOO MORE, though a nine-race maiden, could be worth chancing to very small stakes now that he wears the headgear.
