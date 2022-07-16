Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, July 16th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found 7-2 Newbury winner TARJEEH on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday (July 16th). Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

CHESTER 3.08

COUNT D’ORSAY has a useful draw in stall 4 of 11 in this 5f handicap and should be able to adopt a stalking position on the inside rail behind likely pacesetters MANACCAN (stall 1) and KING OF STARS (stall 3). John Egan rides this track well and, since 2006, is showing a profit of £61.00 on his well-drawn (stall 4 or lower) mounts in Chester handicaps. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at 6-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back COUNT D’ORSAY in Chester 3.08

CARTMEL JOCKEYS

CHARLOTTE JONES has a 23 from 75 record when riding at Cartmel and backing her mounts blind would have returned a profit of £35.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners was only 12. ZUMBI, VOCAL DUKE and NATIVE FIGHTER all give the ‘Queen of Cartmel’ a chance of covering the spread. Buy at 22 in the Spreadex CARTMEL JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy CHARLOTTE JONES in Cartmel jockeys

NEWBURY 3.30

Earlier this week in the Racing Post, Richard Hannon senior was extolling the virtues of his son’s SWIFT ASSET in the Newbury Super Sprint but did also state that he was concerned by the stall 1 draw. He has every right to be worried, as those drawn in stalls 1-9 are 0-90 in the past ten renewals. Morning favourite MARIA BRANWELL is drawn in stall 11 which looks ideal, as the centre of the track is usually the place to be on the straight course. She showed a great attitude to deny Crispy Cat in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown on her second outing and has since run a fine third in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back at 2-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back MARIA BRANWELL in Newbury 3.30

