Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, July 15th

NEWBURY 1.00
Progeny of the sire Churchill have a poor record on their racecourse debuts with only three of the 88 qualifiers scoring for a loss of £76.31 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who run well without winning, finishing second, third or fourth often go on to win next time, with eight of the 26 qualifiers scoring. TARJEEH ran green when fourth at Windsor on last month’s debut and should know more today. Buy at 17 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.
Recommendation: Back TARJEEH in Newbury 1.00
NEWBURY 1.33
Adam West’s HAWKES BAY beat only one home ay Haydock on his debut on June 30th but was a 66-1 shot and progeny of his sire Fountain Of Youth do best on turf after a recent outing. Simply backing those who last raced between one and 15 days ago would have found 24 winners from 153 bets for a massive profit of almost £310 to the usual £1 stake. There’s the chance we won’t see the best of hm until handicapping but he’s a huge price and is worth chancing for his in-form yard. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back HAWKES BAY in Newbury 1.33
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
