Horse Racing Tips Today: Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets | Fri 15th July

Today the horse racing action comes at us thick and fast with no fewer than eight fixtures from the UK and Ireland. In the afternoon, we’ve cards in the UK at Newbury, Haydock and Nottingham on the flat. Then in the evening it’s off to Newmarket, Hamilton and Pontefract. Then, moving over to Ireland it’s jumping all the way with an afternoon card at Killarney and an evening meeting at Kilbeggan. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

We have also selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newbury and one from Pontefract, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Haydock, Nottingham, Newmarket, Hamilton, Pontefract, Kilbeggan and Killarney



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the meetings today!

NAP – PERFECT ALIBI @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.43 Newbury



A royal runner here for trainer William Haggas and looks to have an obvious chance of getting back to winning ways here after running down the field in the G2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last month.

Eased into a handicap here will make life easier and showed plenty of promise when winning at here at Newbury towards the end of May over 1m4f. Tom Marquand rides.

NEXT BEST – MR ORANGE @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 8.24 Pontefract



9 year-old that is still going strong in and around this sort of level. Is also back into a race that this Paul Midgley horse has farmed over the years – he’s won the pot three times since 2016!

The last of those wins came in 2019, when the race was last run and is now running off a staggering 21lbs lower mark and has just 8-8 to carry. Of course, he’s also 3 years-older too, but does seem to save his best for this track and a recent third (of 11) here backs that up.

Graham Lee rides and know the horse very well, having ridden him to victory in this race in 2019 too.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday 15th July 2022



We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Haydock, Nottingham, Newmarket, Hamilton, Pontefract, Kilbeggan and Killarney – covering ALL races.



Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.00 BRESSON @ 11/8 with Bet UK

1.33 LISBOA @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.08 DAY MEMBER @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.43 PERFECT ALIBI (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.18 ZAIN NIGHTS @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.53 CHATEAU @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.28 MARSH BENHAM @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.05 ZULU TRACKER @ 5/6 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.50 JEWEL MAKER @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.25 AL NAJADA @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.00 RAINBOW MIRAGE @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.35 ARCTIC FOX @ 17/4 with Bet UK

4.10 BREAKING LIGHT @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.42 LAERTES @ 22/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

2.00 CHEEKY MAXI @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.35 CLOUD FLYER @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.10 ABLE KANE @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.45 THUNDERSHOWER @ 4/5 with Bet UK

4.20 OPERATING @ Evs with Bet UK

4.50 LILANDRA @ 24/5 with Bet UK

5.20 NONSUCH LAD @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Killarney (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

2.15 THE INSIDER @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.50 MY BOB BOB @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.25 TASITEASAI @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.00 AUCKLAND @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.35 DEFAN @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.10 ASH TREE MEADOW @ 1/3 with Bet UK

5.40 SAYLAVEE @ 8/13 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

5.30 BALLYQUIN BAY @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.00 OLD BILL BARLEY @ Evs with Bet UK

6.30 THE DASHER CONWAY 5/2 with Bet UK

7.00 INNISFREE BEAUTY @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.30 DANCING AFTER DARK @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.00 DUCHESS RAVENWAVES @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.30 MAGIC PIPER @ SP with Bet UK

Newmarket (July) Horse Racing Tips

5.36 ART OF MAGIC @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.10 MICK’S DREAM @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.40 SENSE OF WISDOM @ 4/5 with Bet UK

7.10 GUILIN @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.40 VOODOO QUEEN @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.10 AL SIMMO @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.40 RUM COCKTAIL @ 29/20 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

5.47 NINKY NONK @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.17 UTILIS @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.47 VENTURA FLAME @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.17 STREAMLINE @ 19/1 with Bet UK

7.47 WEST WIND BLOWS @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.17 CLAN JOCK @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.47 DON’T FIGHT IT @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

6.24 HAVE SECRET @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.54 JAXTA @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.24 ELIGIBLE @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.54 DANZA DELLA LUNA @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.24 MR ORANGE (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.54 GHATHANFAR @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change