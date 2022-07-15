Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 15 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday, 15 July, according to SportsLens experts, is hurdles debutant Big Bill Barley running in Ireland this evening. We also have a NB bet in the featured Listed race at Hamilton Park.

738 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Get the lowdown on both of our Friday fancies in horse racing action later on today with our experts making the case for these below:

6:00 Kilbeggan – BIG BILL BARLEY (NAP) @ 7/4 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 7/4 with 888Sport 7:47 Hamilton – ZAIN SARINDA (NB) @ 7/2 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Big Bill Barley win?

Irish champion jumps jockey Paul Townend heads to Kilbeggan for one ride in course bumper Big Bill Barley in the extended 1m 7f maiden hurdle (6:00). Trained by Willie Mullins for Luke McMahon, a big supporter of the yard, this five-year-old Apsis gelding is bound to attract interest on top betting sites given those connections.

Although the form of Big Bill Barley’s racecourse debut victory here in an Irish National Hunt Flat race doesn’t look strong, he acts on a sound surface. Mullins boasts a 32 per cent strike rate with his Kilbeggan runners over the last five seasons, so that’s an obvious plus. A combination of soft / heavy ground and the extra distance of an extended bumper at Listowel beat Big Bill Barley last month.

It looks significant that Townend comes to the track just to ride him. That may be a tip in itself. Big Bill Barley thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day at a sweet 7/4. A £10 punt with 888Sport returns £27.50 if he scores on his hurdles bow. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses.

887 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Zain Sarinda NB to horse racing NAP in Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton

The big race in Scotland this evening is the Listed 1m 3f Glasgow Stakes (7:47), where Zain Sarinda could be a bit of value. Trained by Tom Clover, this Churchill Colt is the stable’s first-ever runner at this venue. Zain Sarinda’s last couple of horse racing results saw him hit the frame at this level, missing out on victory by narrow margins.

He won his first two starts of the year on the All-Weather, then ran a close-up third in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom. Zain Sarinda meets re-opposing winner Nahanni off 3lb better terms with just three-quarters of a length between them on that form. Off the back of that, horse racing betting sites made him favourite for the Fairway Stakes and he went down fighting by half-a-length.

Grand Alliance and Ottoman Fleet, who both finished in front of Zain Sarinda in those outings, were second and fourth in a Group 2, so the form reads well in relation to this. With Clover’s modest yard having three winners in the last 10 days, his runner looks overpriced at 7/2 with 888Sport and the NB bet to our horse racing NAP of the Day.

173 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill, Paysafecard and PayPal as these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet both have it covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer after following these six steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

617 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: