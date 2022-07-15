Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 15th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Friday 15th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Nottingham, Newmarket, Pontefract and Newbury.





Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Frankie Dettori teams up with his main stable – John Gosden – to ride this twice-raced 2 year-old. He’s yet to get off the mark but was a head second at HQ last time out to a horse that has since run second in the G2 Superlative Stakes. On that form he should be getting off the mark here at the third try.

Another John Gosden runner today that looks to have a huge chance. Won last time out here so the track is fine and also races again the same Godolphin horse – Valley Mist – that he beat the last day. Is 4lbs worse off this time but with only two career runs is the sort to have a lot more to come.

Jockey James Doyle teams up with the Sean Woods yard here to ride this 3 year-old, who could not have been more impressive when winning last time at Salisbury. He got the job done by 4 lengths that day and even though he’s up 8lbs here the step up to 1m4f (from 1m2f) can eke out more improvement.

MR ORANGE @ 9/4 with BetUK – 8.24 Pontefract



This 9 year-old should have this race named in his honour – he’s won it three times in the past, including when the race was last run in 2019. He’s also a massive 21lbs lower now and despite a being a bit long in the tooth ran well enough last time here to suggest he still retains some ability.

